August 23
00:18:55 Noise Complaint, 1225 E Main St; Briarwood Inns
01:53:32 Public Peace, City Of Montrose
02:21:20 Medical, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
02:43:16 Directed Patrol, 300 Blk N 3rd St
02:45:45 Field Interview, 300 Blk E Pine
02:54:13 Disturbance, 1605 E Main St; Black Canyon Motel
04:33:22 Reddi Report, S Townsend Ave & S 10th St
06:01:47 Traffic Stop, N Townsend Ave & 6300 Rd
06:04:50 Traffic Stop, 000 Blk S Mesa Ave
06:35:11 Civil Matter, 724 N 4th St
06:36:30 911 Hang Up, 2742 Tender Dr
07:11:02 Fraud, 1475 S Townsend Ave; Wells Fargo Bank
07:37:35 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
07:40:59 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
07:44:07 Accident, 401 S Park Ave; Medical Office
07:49:18 Traffic, S 5th St & S Selig Ave
08:05:00 Traffic Stop, 1500 Blk S Mesa Ave
08:19:02 Code Enforce, 100 Blk S 2nd St
08:24:30 Theft, 67250 Locust Rd
08:36:52 Theft, 89 67250 Locust Road Dr
09:04:08 911 Open, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
09:05:02 Agency Assist, 3500 Woodgate Rd; Cottonwood Elementary School
09:08:27 Agency Assist, 1100 S 5th St; Centennial Middle School
09:10:34 Agency Assist, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
09:13:22 Animal Stray, 2325 Air Park Way; Fedex Ground
09:17:25 Information, 2229 S Townsend Ave
09:24:32 Information, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
09:44:28 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:58:54 Animal Bite, 5280 Highway 50
10:13:39 Found Property, 501 N Townsend Ave; Western Petroleum Co
10:15:58 Parking Problem, 3400 S Rio Grande Ave; Hobby Lobby
10:21:09 Vagrancy, 2751 Commercial Way; Quality Inn & Suites
10:41:07 Code Violation, 1011 S 5th St
11:00:11 Information, 1601 Locust Rd
11:05:58 911 Open, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
11:08:36 Information, Montrose
11:09:08 Animal Stray, 1001 N 7th St
11:16:47 Code Violation, Carbanero
11:47:52 Medical, City Of Montrose
11:58:02 Agency Assist, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
12:04:24 Vin Inspection, 68981 Overland Dr
12:11:30 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:49:04 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:06:10 Information, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
13:10:16 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:30:26 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:42:53 911 Misdial, 27 S Stough Ave
13:43:07 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:44:37 Code Violation, 531 N Mesa Ave
13:53:02 Suspicious, 1301 E Main St; Shell Food Plaza
13:53:49 Animal Stray, 131 S San Juan Ave
13:55:32 Agency Assist, 610 York St; Columbine Middle School
13:56:54 Information, 200 N Cedar Ave; Black Canyon Koa
13:57:15 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:11:45 Lost Property, 8237 5700 Rd
14:13:27 Code Violation, 1278 Wagon Rd
14:19:05 Suspicious, S Hillcrest Dr & Stratford Dr
14:21:02 Information, 419 N 2nd St 14:30:40 Suspicious,
1329 S Townsend Ave; Safeway - Montrose
14:38:41 Code Violation, 437 S 5th St
14:40:17 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:45:28 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:48:51 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:48:57 911 Open, 601 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School Gym
14:53:01 Information, 1685 Encanto Pl 15:02:45 Victim, 1650 Church St
15:10:57 Sex Assault, City Of Montrose
15:16:10 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:18:34 Animal Transport, 3383 N Townsend Ave; Animal Shelter
15:25:39 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:25:41 Information, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:28:05 911 Misdial, 67250 Locust Rd
15:33:48 Alarm, 1045 S Cascade Ave; Pomona Elementary School
15:34:19 Juvenile Prob, City of Montrose
15:59:16 Directed Patrol, 66400 Blk Ogden Rd
16:13:22 Medical, City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
16:19:28 Traffic, Woodgate Rd & Arland Rd
16:24:21 Missing Person, 1687 Rheims Ct
16:42:51 Followup, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
17:07:14 Animal Stray, 1025 S 4th St
17:49:46 Field Interview, 1426 Ogden Rd; Golden Gate Petroleum
17:57:41 Theft, 600 S Selig Ave; Montrose High School
18:00:52 Theft, 1601 Locust Rd
18:03:01 Traffic, S Townsend Ave & Church St
18:11:19 Suspicious, 234 S Cascade Ave
18:43:25 Traffic Stop, S Townsend Ave & S 2nd St
19:01:51 Traffic Stop, 1800 Blk S Townsend Ave
19:03:44 Animal Vicious, 67250 Locust Road
19:17:58 Field Interview, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
19:29:56 Suspicious, 419 N 2nd St
19:37:57 Suspicious, 2920 Outlook Rd
19:44:06 Traffic, W Main St & N Grand Ave
19:50:39 Pd Accident, Ogden Rd & 6725 Rd
20:28:28 Disturbance, 1633 Leeds Ave
20:46:42 Directed Patrol, 2800 Blk Outlook Rd
21:04:12 Directed Patrol, 1700 Odelle Rd; Woodgate Trails Senior Apartments
21:13:07 Alarm, 437 N Townsend Ave; Wild Cat Trading & Pawn
21:27:48 Disturbance, 700 N Townsend Ave; Drive In Liquor
21:46:33 Directed Patrol, 900 Blk N Selig Ave
21:53:00 Vagrancy, Uncompahgre River Trail
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.