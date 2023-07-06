June 15
Record not available
June 16
00:12:04 Suspicious, 1817 Freedom Way
00:37:06 Bar Check, Niko's Tavern
00:40:44 Bar Check, 35 N Cascade Ave
01:17:24 Dangerous Drugs, 330 E Main St; Town Hall Tavern
01:57:51 Traffic Hazard, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
02:44:27 Traffic Stop, N 4th St & N Uncompahgre Ave
05:40:11 Emergency, 2580 N Townsend Ave; Flower Motor Company
06:13:15 Obstructing Jud, 947 S 2nd St
06:24:23 Animal Problem, N Townsend Ave & N 9th St
06:25:45 Assault, 1100 N Townsend Ave
06:56:43 Traffic Offense, N Townsend Ave & Lasalle Rd
07:20:01 Runaway Juvenile, 901 6530 Road
07:45:57 Theft, 1865 E Main St; Mack's Family Entertainment
07:56:50 Utility Problem, 1200 6530 Rd
07:58:57 Emergency, 1401 Ogden Rd; Home Depot
08:33:35 Citizen Assist, 1513 E Main St
08:37:02 Medical, City Of Montrose
08:41:14 Emergency, 1400 Blk E Main St
08:48:49 Emergency, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart
09:04:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
09:28:23 Animal Stray, 424 N 7th St
09:36:02 Animal Welfare, Sunset Mesa
09:45:19 Crim Mischief, 1401 Ogden Rd; Home Depot. Investigation Continues
09:51:06 Emergency, 128 S Townsend Ave
09:55:53 Animal Stray, 2350 W Fox Park St; Fox Park
10:36:01 Animal Stray, 424 N 7th St
10:41:36 Traffic Offense, S Townsend Ave & Niagara Rd
10:50:21 Information, 1210 N Townsend Ave # E; Salvation Army
11:03:29 Theft, 1320 S Townsend Ave; Starvin Arvins
11:16:37 Animal Welfare, 63224 Lasalle Rd; Airport Storage (Area Best Storage)
11:25:11 Emergency, 3208 Wheat Grass Dr
11:45:44 Emergency, 3501 Wolverine Dr; Mattress Firm
11:53:05 Emergency, 2243 6450 Rd
11:58:22 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:18:11 Traffic Hazard, N Townsend Ave & E Main St
12:24:28 Animal Welfare, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart
13:06:26 Animal Wildlife, S Townsend Ave & Odelle Rd
13:06:46 Vagrancy, West Main Trailhead
13:18:45 Animal Bite, 1000 Riverbottom Dr
13:57:15 Citizen Assist, 20 S Nevada Ave
14:12:26 Animal Stray, 2023 S Townsend Ave; Coldwell Banker Real Estate
14:24:09 Emergency, 1520 Dover Rd
14:26:48 Threatening, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:50:55 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
15:23:08 Public Relation, 1920 White House Dr
17:01:21 Public Relation, The Bridges Summer Concert Event
17:02:42 Pd Accident, S 5th St & S Townsend Ave
17:07:22 Animal Bite Dog, 1601 Locust Rd
17:28:03 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
18:06:05 Invasion Of Pri, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
18:15:52 Emergency, 500 S Park Ave; Park Ave Apts
18:38:43 Emergency, 1300 Dry Creek Ave
19:01:14 Traffic Hazard, S Hillcrest Dr & Miami Rd
19:47:31 Emergency, 2508 Bridges Cir
20:04:36 Animal Noise, 448 S 5th St
20:25:18 Found Property, 2500 Bridges Dr; Bridges Clubhouse
20:26:42 Public Peace, 1113 Ridge St
21:07:48 Noise Complaint, 119 Akard Ave
21:08:16 Traffic Stop, 600 Blk S Townsend Ave
21:10:15 Private Tow, 1702 E Main St; Best Western Red Arrow
21:47:00 Bar Check, Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant
21:49:55 Disturbance, 421 N 6th St
22:35:09 Suspicious, 131 S San Juan Ave; Green Acres MHP
23:05:01 Traffic Stop, Highway 50 / 6300 Rd
23:22:41 27 Year Old Becca Sanders Arrested For Menacing, Aggravated Robbery, Theft; 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart.
June 17
02:16:43 Medical, City of Montrose
02:35:42 Suspicious, 1480 S TOWNSEND AVE; 1st Interstate Inn
04:44:57 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:10:45 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department 0
7:11:57 Medical, City of Montrose
08:33:10 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:33:55 Medical, City of Montrose
10:36:44 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:18:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:04:53 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:35:53 Animal Problem, 905 YORK ST
12:52:08 TRAFFIC STOP, 800 BLK S TOWNSEND
13:08:19 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:14:08 Emergency, City of Montrose
14:00:58 Animal Stray, 900 S 12TH ST
14:02:56 Fire, 1000 RIVERBOTTOM DR
14:29:08 Suspicious, S RIO GRANDE AVE & WOLVERINE DR
15:00:24 PBPROP Accident, 16700 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
15:30:43 Trespassing, 1019 E MAIN ST
15:34:22 29 Year-Old Steffan Matheny arrested on a Warrant out of Utah for Parole Violation, cited for Criminal Impersonation, 32 Year-Old Chelsea Kerr arrested on a Warrant out of Utah for Parole Violation, cited for Criminal Impersonation, 16350 WOODGATE RD 15:37:37 PBPROP Accident, E MAIN ST & N PARK AVE
15:42:21 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:43:40 Alarm, 2014 S TOWNSEND AVE; Area Best Pawn and Loan
15:44:18 Medical, City of Montrose
16:49:16 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:52:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:55:16 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:48:04 Animal Bite Dog, 646 N 3RD ST
17:58:33 PD Accident, 3451 S RIO GRANDE AVE
17:58:38 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE & N SAN JUAN AVE
18:22:57 Family Offense, 1601 LOCUST RD
19:30:04 TRAFFIC, Highway 50 MM92
19:34:17 Suspicious, 325 W MAIN ST; West Main MHP
20:01:51 Suspicious, 2175 S TOWNSEND AVE; KFC
20:25:17 Juvenile Prob, 1100 S 5TH ST; Centennial Middle School
21:02:20 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & S 12TH ST
21:26:51 TRAFFIC STOP, SOUTHSIDE LAUNDRY
21:31:15 TRAFFIC STOP, FIRST INTERSTATE INN
21:49:01 TRAFFIC STOP, S 12TH/UNCOMPAHGRE
21:49:21 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:54:33 TRAFFIC STOP, S HILLCREST/STRATFORD
21:55:56 Rest Order Viol, 120 N LOT AVE
22:23:50 51 Year-Old Robert Cook arrested for Protection Order Violation, Obstructing a Peace Officer, 1 ALY N 400
22:40:52 Emergency, City of Montrose
23:28:03 REDDI Report, E MAIN ST & N SAN JUAN AVE
23:34:24 Information, 842 S 2ND ST
23:34:25 Medical, City of Montrose
23:36:33 46 Year-Old Kimberly Murdoch arrested for DUI, DUI Per Se, Weaving, MIAMI RD & 6830 CT
23:55:24 Emergency, City of Montrose
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.