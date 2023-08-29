August 14
00:19:43 TRAFFIC STOP, 1100 BLK E MAIN ST
01:52:55 35-Year-Old Hunter Manney arrested on a warrant out of Minnesota for probation violation, cited for obstructing a peace officer, sunset mesa
05:15:52 Emergency, City of Montrose
05:56:54 TRAFFIC STOP, SUNNYSIDE RD/ STONY CREEK
07:10:23 Traffic Hazard, E MAIN ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
07:16:26 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:27:15 Public Peace, 1043 RIDGE ST; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
08:41:09 Animal Noise, 1013 S 11TH ST
08:43:30 Code Violation, 6450 RD & N SAN JUAN AVE
08:57:25 Parking Enforce, 1301 CENTENNIAL DR
08:57:36 ACCIDENT, N NEVADA AVE & N 1ST ST
09:04:52 Animal Stray, 383 S HILLCREST DR; Paradise Village MHP / Hillcrest Estates
09:11:53 Fraud, 303 N GRAND AVE
09:17:12 Alarm, 308 E MAIN ST
09:22:08 Agency Assist, 3383 N TOWNSEND AVE; Animal Shelter
09:33:38 Citizen Assist, 800 BLK S 5TH ST
10:04:06 Code Violation, 638 N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
10:07:05 FOLLOW-UP, 2770 ALPINE DR; Alpine Bank - MONTROSE
10:09:37 Trespassing, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:27:53 24-Year-Old Salvador Rivera-Ramirez arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE
10:29:56 Code Violation, 104 PULLMAN ST
10:54:14 Code Violation, 2824 IRON HORSE DR
10:54:59 PBPROP Accident, 1640 S HILLCREST DR; Altrusa Park
11:08:01 Parking Enforce, 1633 HICKORY DR
11:15:52 39-Year-Old Nathan Sotero-Montez arrested for Assault, Harassment, Domestic Violence, 720 S 7TH ST
11:17:10 Parking Enforce, 1641 HICKORY DR
11:34:58 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:37:21 TRAFFIC, S PARK AVE & S 12TH ST
12:32:32 Suspicious, 32 N MAPLE AVE
12:35:19 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:54:12 Animal Stray, 6700 RD & NIAGARA RD
13:39:43 Abandoned Vehicle, 1235 S 1ST ST
13:51:22 Medical, City of Montrose
13:51:51 Suspicious, 1717 ROXIE DR
13:59:39 Parking Problem, 2019 S TOWNSEND AVE; State Farm Insurance
14:04:19 Animal Stray, 66892 LANDFILL RD
14:05:34 Citizen Assist, 300 BLK N CASCADE AVE
14:12:23 Alarm, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway - MONTROSE
14:23:00 Crim Mischief, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway - MONTROSE
14:37:10 FOLLOW-UP, 333 N TOWNSEND AVE
14:38:42 Parking Problem, 2100 BLK LEAH LN
14:43:36 Field Interview, 333 N TOWNSEND AVE
14:51:37 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
14:52:31 TRAFFIC, W MAIN ST & N GRAND AVE
14:58:36 TRAFFIC STOP, N 2ND ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
15:06:37 Code Violation, 1483 PENNSYLVANIA ST
15:44:42 27-Year-Old Abdel Valenzuela-Castro arrested for Assault, Criminal Mischief, Domestic Violence, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
15:49:45 TRAFFIC, N SAN JUAN AVE & E MAIN ST
15:55:43 Drugs, 2425 PECAN ST
16:00:28 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:01:58 Vagrancy, 400 S 12TH ST
16:02:48 Traffic Hazard, N TOWNSEND AVE & N SAN JUAN AVE
16:16:49 Theft, 605 Miami RD
16:18:18 Animal Welfare, 3226 MEADOWS PKWY
16:26:50 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & VENTURE WAY
16:32:48 Information, BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB SUNNYSIDE
16:33:35 TRAFFIC STOP, MAIN / NEVADA
16:42:20 TRAFFIC STOP, ARBYS
16:43:52 Animal Stray, BROWN RD & COLUMBIA WAY
16:50:00 Assault, 1658 HICKORY DR
17:04:28 Theft, Kellie DR
17:08:48 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:41:40 Abandoned Vehicle, 408 STANFORD LN
18:07:38 PD Accident, 605 S 12TH ST
18:27:15 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:39:16 FOLLOW-UP, 407 STANFORD LN
18:42:50 Animal Problem, 2806 COVINGTON WAY
19:13:19 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
19:20:41 Alarm, 1541 OXBOW DR
19:33:21 TRAFFIC STOP, E MAIN ST & ROSE LN
19:36:26 Juvenile Prob, 400 APOLLO RD; Riverbottom Park
19:49:22 Alarm, 716 N TOWNSEND AVE; Napa Auto Parts
20:03:03 Suspicious, 1700 ODELLE RD; Woodgate Trails Senior Apartments
20:10:39 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:41:53 Medical, City of Montrose
20:52:33 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
21:12:03 Citizen Assist, 201 N CEDAR AVE; Cedar Mini Storage
21:21:07 Stolen Vehicle, N 9TH ST & N NEVADA AVE
21:21:12 Suspicious, N NEVADA AVE & N 7TH ST
21:37:26 TRAFFIC STOP, 300 BLK S 9TH
21:56:57 Medical, City of Montrose
22:37:38 TRAFFIC STOP, COFFEE TRADER
23:32:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.