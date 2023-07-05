June 12
June 13
01:09:26 Suspicious, 1601 Locust Rd
01:28:29 Theft, 1140 N Townsend Ave; Maverik Station
02:29:57 Traffic Offense, 843 S 4th St
05:18:40 Theft-Motor Veh, 231 S Uncompahgre Ave
07:41:50 Agency Assist, 800 S 3rd St; Montrose Regional Health
07:54:47 Code Violation, 901 S 8th St
08:10:34 Abandoned Veh, 700 Blk N Cascade Ave
08:13:26 Theft, City Of Montrose
08:30:43 Code Violation, E Main St & N Park Ave
08:41:39 Public Peace, 117 Poplar Ct
08:49:59 Obstructing Jud, 1316 Animas St
08:58:55 Lost Property, 500 Blk N 1st St
09:09:56 Fraud, 2074 Natalia Way
09:12:45 Citizen Assist, 1326 Peppertree Dr
09:26:57 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:41:55 Crim Mischief, 1817 Freedom Way
09:50:40 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
09:54:29 Animal Stray, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
09:55:29 Crim Mischief, 68490 Sunnyside Rd; Sunnyside Rd Water Tank
09:57:25 Fraud, 3330 Meadows Pkwy
10:06:30 Citizen Assist, 1230 N Grand Ave
10:10:33 Animal Welfare, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center
10:45:32 Traffic Hazard, Woodgate Rd & Panorama Ct
11:04:25 Crim Mischief, Fox Park Playground
11:05:54 Trespassing, 3209 Silver Fox Dr
11:10:16 Animal Stray, 325 W Main St; West Main Mhp
11:24:24 Citizen Assist, 67250 Locust Rd
11:32:48 Vagrancy, 1301 E Main St; Shell Food Plaza
11:43:13 Agency Assist, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:56:32 Citizen Assist, 528 N Uncompahgre Ave; Northside Elementary School
12:08:41 Fire, 1500 Branding Iron Dr
12:29:06 Suspicious, 540 6600 Rd
12:33:26 Lost Property, 725 N 1st St
13:12:49 Trespassing, 1702 E Main St; Best Western Red Arrow
13:22:38 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:31:02 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:32:03 Agency Assist, N San Juan Ave & N Park Ave
13:37:05 Animal Noise, 1408 Avon Dr
13:45:17 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:55:17 Warrant Attempt, 1002 N Selig Ave
14:05:25 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:26:29 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
14:31:34 Emergency, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center
15:13:50 Crim Mischief, 2300 Blk Silver Fox Dr
15:34:05 Lost Property, 1253 Peppertree Dr
15:36:22 Lost Property, 3909 Mount Hayden Dr
15:57:31 Lost Property, City Of Montrose
16:13:43 Intoxication, 201 N 1st St
16:14:04 Alarm, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:14:53 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
16:27:29 Identity Theft, Po Box 15284
16:42:41 Prisoner Relay, 1230 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Jail
17:42:42 Directed Patrol, Canyon Court
Traffic Stop, 200 Blk S 2nd St
18:05:27 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:16:07 Trespassing, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market
19:03:07 Agency Assist, 1220 S 4th St
19:05:17 43 Year Old Ronnie Washington Arrested For Felony Menacing, Obstruction, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
19:11:07 Emergency, 2500 Glen View Dr
19:14:53 Vagrancy, 1301 E Main St; Shell Food Plaza
19:46:37 Invasion Of Pri, 1001 E Main St; Beer Barn Liquor Store
22:07:03 Vagrancy, 257 E Main St; Auto Zone Auto Part.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.