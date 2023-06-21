June 6
00:02:06 Utility Problem, 1301 Bighorn St.
00:16:48 Traffic Offense, N. 5th St & N Grand Ave
01:40:33 Alarm, 1300 E Main St; Taco Bell
02:14:24 Suspicious, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
04:29:23 Emergency, 325 W Main St
05:46:24 Fire, 12585 6450 Rd; High Tech Auto Body
07:37:55 Animal Stray, 1123 S 12th St
08:25:00 Threatening, 505 S 2nd St
08:47:41 Animal Stray, 1402 Birch St
08:48:22 Code Violation, 917 Howard Fork Ave
08:53:19 Threatening, 1043 Ridge St; Elk Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center
09:09:01 Code Violation, 206 S 5th St
09:24:49 Traffic, 1100 Blk N Townsend Ave
09:37:42 Wildlife, 1968 Sunrise Dr; Montage Creek Senior Living
09:42:16 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
10:13:36 Code Violation, 1649 Sneffels St
10:16:12 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
10:32:56 Animal Stray, 400 Shanes Way; Cerise Park
10:38:15 Emergency, 1421 Ogden Rd; Papa Murphys Pizza
10:40:40 Emergency, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
10:56:28 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
11:03:12 Victim Notice, 200 N Cedar Ave; Black Canyon Koa
11:47:21 Prisoner Relay, 1230 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Jail
11:57:06 Followup, 2100 Airport Rd # C; Montrose Regional Airport
12:05:37 Pi Accident, N 2nd St & N Townsend Ave
12:09:38 Emergency, 831 N Selig Ave
12:26:13 Code Violation, 3000 Blk Donnell
12:29:54 Domestic Violence, Marine Rd & Spring Creek Rd
12:40:21 Loitering, 1967 Bordeaux Ct
12:43:15 Sex Registration, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
12:48:03 Vagrancy, 100 Blk N San Juan Ave
12:58:44 Animal County, Highway 90 & 6300 Rd
13:02:36 Follow Up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:05:56 Lost Property, 14555 Marine Rd
13:34:57 Abandoned Vehicle, 1500 Blk Blue Lake Dr
13:37:55 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:38:09 Animal Welfare, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market Downtown - Montrose
13:44:12 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
13:49:14 Fraud, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
13:52:42 Fire, 1800 Blk E Main St
13:53:31 Animal Stray, Montrose Skateboard Park
14:05:45 Animal Stray, 2350 W Fox Park St; Fox Park
14:12:37 Field Interview, 1400 E Main St; San Juan Mountains Credit Union
14:15:00 Fire, 1347 E Main St; Highlander Laundry
14:17:33 42 Year Old Levi Sweetin Arrested On Criminal Mischief, Domestic Violence; 1010 Home Ct
14:18:18 Emergency, 133 Ryegrass Ct
14:23:34 Animal Home Ins, 3100 Linda Vista Ct
14:35:28 Medical, City Of Montrose
15:01:30 Rest Order Viol, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
15:14:31 Found Property, 201 S 3rd St; Montrose Chiropractic Center
15:17:35 Vagrancy, Anderson
15:36:16 Emergency, 1030 S Mesa Ave
15:37:30 Crim Mischief, 242 W Main St
15:47:11 Abandoned Vehicle, 302 W Main St
16:00:02 Domestic Violence, 1010 Home Ct
16:02:10 Animal Stray, 917 Phillips Ct
16:14:09 Pd Accident, 317 S 6th St
16:14:24 Emergency, 1708 Works Way
16:22:13 Pd Accident, N Cascade Ave & N 3rd St
16:23:17 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
16:33:06 911 Open, 421 N Grand Ave
16:47:51 Injured Person, Montrose Skateboard Park
16:51:28 Animal Bite, 1807 S Townsend Ave; Comfort Dental
16:56:21 36 Year Old Clint Belcher Arrested For Protection Order Violation, Possession Of Schedule 2 Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia; 1803 S Townsend Ave; Dunkin
17:00:57 Trespassing, 1620 E Main St; Ridgway Valley Enterprises
17:16:33 Emergency, 1103 S Townsend Ave; Stinker Gas Station
17:24:38 58 Year Old Timothy Wiltse Arrested For Possession Of Schedule 2 Substance, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft, Criminal Trespass, Protection Order Violation, Obstruction; 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
17:53:49 Alarm, 2260 S Townsend Ave; Montrose Veterinary Clinic
18:11:15 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
18:20:54 Theft, 113 W Main St; West Main Liquors. Investigation Continues
18:36:29 Traffic Stop, S 4th & Townsend
18:50:22 Lost Property, 1650 Encanto Pl
19:06:33 Animal Problem, 1480 S Townsend Ave; 1st Interstate Inn
19:13:05 Emergency, 14229 6700 Rd
19:27:44 Traffic, Meadowgate Subd
19:33:19 Juvenile Prob, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
19:51:21 Emergency, 1621 Niagara Rd
19:53:12 Emergency, 2730 N Townsend Ave
20:02:43 Vagrancy, S Park Ave & S 1st St
20:10:32 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:11:24 Littering, 5 N 8th St
20:20:28 Emergency, 625 S 8th St
20:44:40 Fraud, 108 Castle Ave
21:29:14 Citizen Assist, 1601 Locust Rd
22:21:51 Traffic Stop, Walden Dr & S Hillcrest Dr
22:32:13 Alarm, 2500 Bridges Cir
22:42:37 Traffic Stop, Venture Way & Woodgate Rd
22:47:31 Traffic, 128 S Townsend Ave; City Market Downtown - Montrose
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.