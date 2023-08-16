August 5
01:05:29 DA Request For Prosecution Of 30 Year Old Male for Domestic Violence, Harassment, Assault, Obstruction Of A Tele information Service, Child Abuse, City Of Montrose
02:13:55 17 Year Old Male Arrested For DUI, Poss Of Marijuana Paraphernalia Under 21, Possession Of Tobacco Products By Minor, No proof of insurance, Driver License Required, Failure To Drive In Single Lane; N Townsend Ave & N San Juan Ave
03:17:58 Suspicious, 000 Blk E Main
03:28:47 26 Year Old Ashlyn Jarrell Arrested For DUI, DUI Per Se, Unsafe Backing; 000 Blk S Cascade Ave 05:55:35 Traffic Stop, S Townsend Ave & S 9th St
06:26:40 Follow up, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
06:41:12 Emergency, 332 Howard Fork Ave
07:11:23 Animal Noise, 80 Montrose Dr
07:13:13 Animal Noise, 1752 Roxie Dr
07:14:39 Death Invest., City Of Montrose. Investigation Continues
08:09:46 Animal Stray, 16350 Woodgate Rd; Montrose Recreation Center
08:31:37 Found Property, 434 S 1st St; Montrose Police Department
08:48:02 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
09:00:09 Traffic, 1800 Pavilion Dr; Montrose Pavilion
09:38:23 Agency Assist, Olathe Corn Fest
10:39:51 Animal Welfare, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
11:01:34 Animal Stray, 813 Barnwood Rd
11:07:54 Animal Stray, 501 Collins Way
11:08:54 Disturbance, 2109 Devon St
11:13:25 Agency Assist, 2109 Devon St
11:35:20 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
12:01:06 Civil Matter, 16400 S Townsend Ave; City Market South - Montrose
12:34:10 Emergency, 1100 Hemlock Way
12:52:37 Citizen Assist, 400 Apollo Rd; Riverbottom Park
13:12:51 Follow up, 1221 Peppertree Dr
15:30:47 Emergency, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave # A; Petco
15:44:33 Emergency, 3421 S Rio Grande Ave # A; Petco
15:54:55 Traffic Offense, Colonial Dr & S San Juan Ave
15:57:30 Parking Problem, 16750 S Townsend Ave; Walmart - Montrose
17:19:36 Field Interview, 320 S 2nd St; Montrose Regional Library
17:57:42 Pbprop Accident, 1200 Blk E Main St
19:06:19 Theft, 1605 E Main St 19:28:58 Welfare Check, City Of Montrose
20:21:17 Disturbance, 621 Chipeta Rd
20:31:55 Fire, 1855 St Mary’s Dr; Saint Mary’s Church
21:27:22 Medical, City Of Montrose
21:57:03 Harassment, 2714 Maya Way
21:57:17 Emergency, 1230 N Grand Ave; Montrose County Jail
22:45:35 Assault, 60 Montrose Dr
23:05:49 Emergency, 1317 Chatam Dr
23:37:21 Unwanted Person, 938 S Townsend Ave; Alta Gas Station
23:48:27 Animal Noise, 383 S Hillcrest Dr
23:58:14 Reddi Report, N San Juan Ave & N Townsend Ave
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.
