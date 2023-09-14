August 21
00:03:59 Suspicious, 1415 HAWK PKWY; The Stone House
00:41:34 Alarm, 1300 E MAIN ST; Taco Bell
01:08:28 Traffic Offense, 2038 N TOWNSEND AVE
01:12:56 Abandoned Vehicle, 1475 S TOWNSEND AVE; Wells Fargo Bank
03:18:16 TRAFFIC STOP, S RIO GRAND / S 4TH
03:43:34 DISTURBANCE, 1019 S 1ST ST
05:04:16 Traffic Hazard, NIAGARA RD & S TOWNSEND AVE
05:08:02 TRAFFIC STOP, JAMES ST/ NIAGRA RD
05:44:35 Fire, 674 6600 RD
05:54:41 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
06:14:04 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
06:16:26 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:55:19 Found Property, S 6TH ST & S MESA AVE
07:09:38 PD Accident, E MAIN ST & N TOWNSEND AVE
07:28:38 Harassment, 327 S WATER AVE
07:39:22 Animal Deceased, 1400 E MAIN ST; San Juan Mountains Credit Union
08:05:18 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:06:16 TRAFFIC STOP, 1400 BLK S MESA
08:08:20 Lost Property, 832 N 2ND ST; Park Lane Apts
08:14:30 Suspicious, 1440 N TOWNSEND AVE
08:42:46 SECURITY CHECK, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
08:50:46 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
08:54:25 Code Enforce, N HILLCREST DR & E MAIN ST
08:56:34 Theft, 1199 LILAC RD
09:25:10 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:28:10 Lost Property, Montrose
09:32:09 PD Accident, 1300 BRISTOL DR
09:44:07 FOLLOWUP, 333 N TOWNSEND AVE
09:55:39 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:07:28 Animal Stray, 746 S NEVADA AVE
10:18:20 Emergency, City of Montrose
10:25:24 Code Violation, 241 SAGE DR
10:43:13 TRAFFIC, S TOWNSEND AVE & ODELLE RD
10:52:18 Animal Noise, 1905 OURAY DR
10:56:58 TRAFFIC STOP, 1100 N CASCADE AVE
11:05:55 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
11:06:43 TRAFFIC STOP, 200 BLK N 9TH
11:07:28 Agency Assist, BLACK CANYON HIGH SCHOOL
11:07:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:13:38 TRAFFIC STOP, SAFEWAY
11:30:00 Parking Problem, 2000 BLK BRADFORD DR
12:01:47 Threatening, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
12:05:29 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:11:25 Emergency, City of Montrose
12:18:41 Theft, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market Downtown - MONTROSE
12:25:33 TRAFFIC STOP, MONTROSE VET CLINIC
12:35:51 Fire, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
13:00:46 Code Violation, OGDEN/6700 RD
13:04:09 WILDLIFE, 940 N TOWNSEND AVE; Family Dollar Store - MONTROSE
13:10:06 Abandoned Vehicle, MAHOGANY DR & HONEY LOCUST DR
13:20:21 CIVIL MATTER, 26 N 6TH ST
13:30:05 Parking Problem, MAHOGANY DR & HONEY LOCUST DR
14:09:08 Harassment, All Points Transit - Justice Center
14:09:45 Agency Assist, 526 N 6TH ST; Peak Academy
14:17:08 Abandoned Vehicle, 59 MONTROSE DR
14:38:33 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
14:52:23 Juvenile Prob, 1620 S MESA AVE
14:54:58 Suspicious, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
15:13:44 Theft, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart - MONTROSE
15:27:24 Crim Mischief, 500 BLK N 5TH ST
15:31:18 FOLLOWUP, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
15:46:12 Animal Welfare, S TOWNSEND AVE & OGDEN RD
16:08:24 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:32:21 TRAFFIC STOP, 600 BLK E MAIN ST
16:50:47 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
16:55:44 Suspicious, 1200 N GRAND AVE; Montrose County Sheriff’s Office
16:57:48 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:07:46 Family Offense, 1650 ENCANTO PL
17:12:38 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:06:43 Animal Stray, S 2ND ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
18:25:50 Theft, 1715 ALDER DR
18:36:19 TRAFFIC STOP, 500 BLK MIAMI RD
19:20:24 FOLLOWUP, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
19:23:18 Theft, 257 E MAIN ST; Auto Zone Auto Parts
19:25:37 Suspicious, S 3RD ST & S CASCADE AVE
19:57:54 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
20:45:27 43-Year-Old Natasha Huber cited for Discharge of Firearms, 325 W MAIN ST
20:58:45 Parking Problem, 337 S PARK AVE
21:33:20 Emergency, City of Montrose
21:58:36 Obstructing Jud, 2645 ARBOR WAY UNF
22:27:23 Foot Patrol, 100 BLK E COLORADO AVE
22:41:09 Invasion of Privacy, 325 W MAIN ST
23:55:37 TRAFFIC STOP, WEST MAIN TRAIL HEAD
23:57:57 DISTURBANCE, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
