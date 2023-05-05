April 19
April 20
April 21
00:27:28 Agency Assist, 9012 HAMPSHIRE CT
00:37:36 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE & N SAN JUAN AVE
02:05:57 Emergency, City of Montrose
02:15:52 Unwanted Person, 1140 N TOWNSEND AVE; Maverik Station
05:31:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:01:45 Medical, City of Montrose
06:19:34 Fire, 2720 SUNNYSIDE RD; Heidi's Chateau
06:28:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:51:42 Emergency, City of Montrose
07:05:23 Medical, City of Montrose
07:12:20 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
8:02:22 Traffic Hazard, 200 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE
08:12:52 55 Year-Old Rocky Wilson cited for Shoplifting, Interference with an Officer, 1440 N TOWNSEND AVE 08:39:54 Citizen Assist, 434 S 1ST ST
09:22:28 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
09:58:33 Animal Problem, 400 SHANES WAY; Cerise Park
09:58:40 Suspicious, 607 ROMA CT
10:39:18 Medical, City of Montrose
11:08:24 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE & N 1ST ST
11:12:40 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
11:33:05 Invasion of Privacy, 1019 S 1ST ST
11:34:16 TRAFFIC STOP, E MAIN ST & N PARK AVE
11:50:05 Threatening, 221 S SAN JUAN AVE
11:50:19 Agency Assist, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
11:51:55 Animal Stray, 201 CRABTREE RD
12:07:39 Emergency, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
12:14:06 Crim Mischief, 2307 JAMES ST
12:38:53 31 Year-Old Michael Gurnick arrested for Protection Order Violation, 2201 S TOWNSEND AVE
12:43:32 15 Year-Old female cited for Underage Possession of Cannabis Paraphernalia, 17 Year Old female cited for Underage Possession of Tobacco Paraphernalia, 5 ALLEY S 100
12:43:52 Suspicious, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
13:04:11 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:25:24 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
13:36:02 Citizen Dispute, 16450 S TOWNSEND AVE; VALVOLINE INSTANT OIL CHANGE
14:00:17 Alarm, 130 N PARK AVE
14:20:49 VICTIM, 35 N CEDAR AVE
14:25:29 Alarm, 130 N PARK AVE
14:30:53 Vagrancy, 128 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
14:45:27 Agency Assist, 1301 N 1ST ST
15:10:23 Agency Assist, 600 S SELIG AVE; Montrose High School
15:24:04 Suspicious, 224 N PARK AVE
15:26:16 Suspicious, 400 BLK S 12TH ST
15:50:28 Emergency, City of Montrose
16:04:41 PD Accident, 1300 S TOWNSEND AVE; My Wireless- Verizon
16:10:07 Stolen Vehicle, 3684 N TOWNSEND AVE; Montrose Daily Press
16:13:34 Missing Person, 610 YORK ST; Columbine Middle School
16:30:36 Medical, City of Montrose
16:49:55 FOLLOWUP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:52:29 Civil Standby, 1650 ENCANTO PL
16:55:36 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:12:39 Juvenile Problem, 1650 ENCANTO PL
17:13:50 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:41:55 Threatening, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart
18:16:26 Traffic Offense, 1900 BLK N TOWNSEND AVE ; northbound
18:19:29 Emergency, City of Montrose
18:35:26 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:44:17 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
18:46:06 Emergency, City of Montrose
20:03:17 TRAFFIC STOP, 2018 S TOWNSEND AVE; Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
20:04:34 20 Year-Old Qadira Eshelbrenner arrested on a Warrant out of Montrose Police Department for FTA, 28 N 5TH ST
20:19:11 TRAFFIC STOP, NORTH 7TH/ SAN JUAN
20:54:41 35 Year-Old William Rodgers arrested on a Warrant out of Glenwood Springs Municipal Court for Shoplifting, 2751 COMMERCIAL WAY
21:19:18 Medical, City of Montrose
21:31:24 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
21:53:57 Citizen Assist, 1655 E MAIN ST; Greentree Inn
22:09:39 Traffic Offense, 1900 BLK S TOWNSEND AVE
23:02:03 Theft, 1480 S TOWNSEND AVE.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.