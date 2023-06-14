June 3
00:06:20 Field Interview, N TOWNSEND AVE & E MAIN ST
00:17:06 Bar Check, 300-400 BLOCK TOWNSEND
00:29:07 Trespassing, 2120 MEAD LN
01:20:20 Field Interview, 938 S TOWNSEND AVE; Alta Gas Station
01:34:51 DISTURBANCE, 000 BLK N UNCOMPAHGRE AVE
02:00:46 Trespassing, 1417 E MAIN ST; Days Inn
02:44:10 DISTURBANCE, 1225 E MAIN ST; Briarwood Inns
05:05:59 Suspicious, 307 E MAIN ST
05:45:18 PI Accident, N HILLCREST DR & E MAIN ST
08:28:30 Alarm, 410 SHANES WAY;MONTROSE ROTARY AMPHITHEATER
08:33:15 Emergency, City of Montrose
08:55:41 Animal Welfare, 1817 FREEDOM WAY.
09:01:56 PBPROP Accident, ODELLE RD & WOODGATE RD
09:11:55 Emergency, City of Montrose
09:21:05 Emergency, City of Montrose
09:56:11 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
10:24:39 Animal Stray, 2252 JASON WAY
11:14:32 Animal Noise, 4016 PIONEER RD
11:14:58 Emergency, City of Montrose
11:17:07 Animal Welfare, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart
11:35:24 Alarm, 317 E MAIN ST; Fabula
11:56:19 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:14:09 Emergency, City of Montrose
13:35:02 Family Offense, 2345 PHILLIPS CIR
13:37:18 Theft, 699 COBBLE DR; Cobble Creek Clubhouse
13:39:51 Alarm, 2430 NIAGARA RD; Abundant Life Church Of God
13:54:01 Harassment, 69905 HIGHWAY 50
14:00:22 Animal Stray, 487 COBBLE DR
14:18:12 Suspicious, 200 N CEDAR AVE; Black Canyon KOA
14:27:29 Sex Assault, City of Montrose
15:31:27 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:39:15 PD Accident, N 9TH ST & N GRAND AVE
16:02:50 FOLLOWUP, 126 ROSE LN; Cedar Creek Rv Park
16:20:53 Harassment, 1032 6450 RD; Kinikin Processing
16:45:02 Emergency, City of Montrose
17:02:35 Suspicious, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
17:27:45 Lost Property, 16350 WOODGATE RD; Montrose Recreation Center
17:50:58 Littering, 1600 BLK DOVER RD
18:06:04 TRAFFIC STOP, TOWNSEND & S 1ST
18:20:40 Field Interview, 640 E MAIN ST; Army & Marine Recruiter
18:24:03 TRAFFIC STOP, 1035 E MAIN ST; McDonalds
18:24:55 TRAFFIC STOP, 6720 & SUNNYSIDE
20:09:27 TRAFFIC STOP, 800 BLK S CASCADE
20:17:37 Field Interview, 1010 S CASCADE AVE
20:23:48 TRAFFIC STOP, TOWNSEND SOUTHBOUND
20:29:55 PD Accident, S 1ST ST & S TOWNSEND AVE
20:57:53 Noise Complaint, 417 N 6TH ST
20:59:25 Lost Property, 2331 S TOWNSEND AVE; Pizza Hut
21:01:43 SMOKE, 1246 S 2ND ST
21:13:47 Theft-Motor Vehicle, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway
22:12:05 Trespassing, 16750 S TOWNSEND AVE; Walmart
22:14:56 Animal Noise, 307 PINE VIEW DR
22:32:40 41 Year-Old Robert Hill cited for Shoplifting, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market
22:52:54 22 Year-Old Dylan Reed-Hayman arrested on a Warrant out of Delta County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Comply, Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Comply, cited for Obstruction of a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 630 N UTE AVE; Laraza Park
23:07:20 41 Year-Old Robert Hill arrested for DUI/DUID, 630 N UTE AVE
23:55:45 DISTURBANCE, 21 N 6TH ST.
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.