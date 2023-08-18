August 10
00:12:38 Traffic Offense, 200 BLK N CASCADE AVE
00:35:40 TRAFFIC STOP, north first/park
00:40:12 27-Year-Old Noah Winders arrested for arrested for DUI, Driving When Lighted Lamps are Required, N 2ND ST & N NEVADA AVE
00:44:15 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
00:57:15 PD Accident, 17250 HIGHWAY 550; Hanging Tree
01:16:20 39-Year-Old Thomas Workman arrested for Obstruction of Telephone Services, Domestic Violence, 522 S NEVADA AVE
02:03:32 Emergency, City of Montrose
04:41:23 Alarm, 2505 S TOWNSEND AVE
04:44:47 Emergency, City of Montrose
05:33:07 Weapon Offense, 2943 LOST CREEK RD S
06:03:19 Animal Noise, 736 S JUNCTION AVE
06:12:05 TRAFFIC STOP, SAFEWAY
06:21:31 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
06:39:40 Emergency, City of Montrose
06:57:32 Emergency, City of Montrose
07:24:13 FOLLOW UP, 17250 HIGHWAY 550; Hanging Tree
07:29:13 ACCIDENT, E OAK GROVE RD & S RIO GRANDE AVE
07:37:21 Emergency, City of Montrose
07:40:43 Medical, City of Montrose
08:00:02 Animal Stray, Sunset Mesa
08:10:13 Lost Property, 14461 MARINE RD
08:11:00 Animal Problem, 2500 BRIDGES DR; Bridges Clubhouse
08:11:45 Medical, City of Montrose
08:57:31 Citizen Assist, 126 ROSE LN; Cedar Creek Rv Park
08:59:16 Vagrancy, 144 S UNCOMPAHGRE AVE; Fleming & Lowenberg Attorneys
09:01:39 Medical, City of Montrose
09:06:44 Citizen Assist, 1613 LOWER PASTURE RD
09:12:48 CIVIL MATTER, 1244 DIAMOND HILL ST
09:16:24 Animal Noise, 2669 LONE CONE AVE
09:27:55 TRAFFIC STOP, SAN JUAN / 6530
09:33:04 Found Property, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
09:46:34 FOLLOW UP, 17250 HIGHWAY 550; Hanging Tree
10:06:35 Threatening, 320 S 2ND ST; Montrose Regional Library
10:21:01 Animal Problem, 526 N 6TH ST; Peak Academy
10:57:17 Animal PR, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
10:58:35 Theft, 229 N TOWNSEND AVE; Burger King
11:30:20 Medical, City of Montrose
12:17:46 Found Property, 800 S 3RD ST; Montrose Regional Health
12:53:24 Unwanted Person, 1329 S TOWNSEND AVE; Safeway - MONTROSE
12:58:45 TRAFFIC STOP, S 2ND / TOWNSEND
13:03:01 CIVIL MATTER, 1413 S MESA AVE
13:35:34 DISTURBANCE, OGDEN RD & S TOWNSEND AVE
13:44:48 Abandoned Vehicle, 1910 N TOWNSEND AVE; Parish Oil
14:14:18 Traffic Offense, 1140 N GRAND AVE
14:31:04 Medical, City of Montrose
14:37:05 Lost Property, 16400 S TOWNSEND AVE; City Market South - MONTROSE
14:56:02 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:17:47 Traffic Offense, HIGHWAY 50 & JAY JAY RD
15:26:19 Medical, City of Montrose
15:30:38 CIVIL MATTER, 3674 BIG PINES LOOP
15:51:32 Emergency, City of Montrose
15:53:56 Suspicious, 1332 DIAMOND HILL ST
16:27:02 TRAFFIC STOP, CAR QUEST AUTO PARTS
16:55:23 FOLLOW UP, 434 S 1ST ST; Montrose Police Department
16:56:36 Rest Order Viol, 2024 WINSTON WAY
17:04:50 Runaway Juvenile, City of Montrose
17:09:23 Private Tow, 1301 E MAIN ST; Shell Food Plaza
17:18:02 Trespassing, McNeil Fields
17:42:12 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
17:46:53 Animal Vicious, 833 S TOWNSEND AVE
18:07:25 41-Year-Old Robert Hill cited for Trespassing, 1426 OGDEN RD
18:36:34 Animal Noise, 1412 AVON DR
18:41:42 Animal Problem, 1200 E MAIN ST; Western Motel
19:50:19 Alarm, 13820 6700 RD; Johnson Elementary School
20:23:21 Alarm, 2690 N TOWNSEND AVE
20:36:03 56-Year-Old Holly Bartlett cited for Dangerous or Aggressive Animals, Dog Running at Large, 1440 PITCHFORK RD
20:41:06 Traffic Offense, N TOWNSEND AVE & LAUNA DR
20:42:37 Noise Complaint, 1305 DOVER RD
20:50:58 Welfare Check, City of Montrose
22:20:03 31-Year-Old Sergey Delaney arrested for Criminal Impersonation, Violation of Protection Order, Possession of Controlled Substance, Trespassing, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, on a Warrant out of Montrose County Sheriff’s Office for FTA, 641 S 12TH ST
22:39:32 Suspicious, 1200 E MAIN ST; Western Motel
23:20:59 Emergency, City of Montrose
23:26:15 Noise Complaint, 1022 SEQUOIA WAY
Arrests and citations are based on allegations. They are not convictions.