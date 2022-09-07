Special to the MDP
The Montrose Police Department welcomed three new police officers to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a trio of vacant positions in the department.
The Montrose Police Department welcomed three new police officers to its ranks Tuesday evening, filling a trio of vacant positions in the department.
Officers Dante Bertorello, Nathan Irick, and Syla Rexhepi were officially sworn in during a ceremony before the city council’s regular meeting.
Bertorello, Irick and Rexhepi are recent graduates of the inaugural class of the Western Colorado Law Enforcement Academy, WCLEA, held this summer in Montrose.
Having the graduates join the department as new officers was “extra special” for the community and the recruiting efforts of the Montrose Police Department, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“They are a welcome addition to the department. Hiring has been challenging in the law enforcement profession for quite some time now. I think the WCLEA serves a local hiring purpose, and I’m looking forward to other individuals applying for and being hired by the Montrose Police Department,” Hall said. “When locals serve their community as police officers, there is a benefit to everyone.”
Before officially swearing them in, Hall told the officers to hold themselves to the highest personal standards, both on and off duty. Their job as police officers, Hall said, was to earn and uphold the trust of the citizens of Montrose while protecting their lives and property and the community itself.
Hall also said the role of a police officer has grown to become more challenging in recent years, and Montrose has always been a community that supports local law enforcement.
Hall said city management, staff, and the city council have always worked to support the Montrose Police Department as its officers have strived to maintain a great reputation within the community.
“I ask that you do not do anything to bring discredit to the badge that will be pinned upon you tonight,” Hall said.
Information about future department recruitment and hiring will be released as it becomes available.
Information from a city news release, written by public information officer William Woody.
