Montrose ranch produces world champion horse

Taylor Peters and Ben Baldus show off the prizes awarded to Hollywood Big Star "Thatcher." The horse was bred and born at JC Heart Ranch in Montrose in 2016 and on Feb. 22 became the Limited Open Hackamore World Champion at The National Reined Cowhorse Championships. (Submitted photo/C.McRoy)
Montrose County is the birthplace of a celebrity — Hollywood Big Star “Thatcher," which on Feb. 22 became the Limited Open Hackamore World Champion at The National Reined Cowhorse Championships in Fort Worth,Texas.
Thatcher was born and raised at JC Heart Ranch in Montrose. She is owned by the late John McRoy and Christine Northrop McRoy from JC Heart Ranch.
“It is pretty exciting to have a Colorado horse from a small breeder, win against horses from all the huge Texas and California ranches,” Northrop McRoy said in announcing the win.
Her announcement explains Thatcher was — with help of Dr. Becky Sondergard and Equine Reproduction specialists Penny and Jim Walsh, and Dr. Niki Seehaffer (DVM) — born at the ranch on May 26, 2016.
Ranch manager Mallory Johnson started Thatcher in her training before she went to Ben Baldus Horsemanship in Texas. Assistant trainer Taylor Peters rode and showed Thatcher.
The February win came with a trophy, silver belt buckle, a check, a saddle, and loads of additional prizes.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone