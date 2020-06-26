The Montrose Recreation District announced the reopening of more amenities at the Community Recreation Center on Thursday, and the relaxing of requirements to reserve time to visit the CRC. Participants can drop in during normal business hours — 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday.
“We are thrilled to report that folks may simply drop in to the CRC during the open hours. A few activities, such as lap swimming now, and the climbing wall and racquetball, when those open in a couple of weeks, will still require reservations since we can only handle a small number of people in a space at one time. This past week, we opened our outdoor pool fully and are managing the strict 25-person capacity through reservations, too,” said Mari Steinbach, executive director of the district, in a provided statement.
Masks are required when entering the facility. The CRC remains open to (mostly) adults only. Youth may come in if actively supervised by an adult.
Family open swim resumes at the CRC beginning Monday, July 6. Slides, diving boards, and the aquatic children’s playground will open. The hours will be 1 - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon - 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Some fitness classes, the climbing wall, and racquetball are planned to resume.
“The staff is beyond attentive to helping our public be as safe as possible,” Jeremy Master, recreation manager, said.
“We miss our facility and program users and have been working so very hard to make this difficult situation work for the safety of the community. We’re here for you, to serve your parks and recreation needs.”
The lap pool will have lanes available to reserve Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. starting on the hour. Reservations are strongly recommended, due to the limited number of public lanes available
For a full listing of facility and program offerings, go to montroserec.com or contact the CRC front desk at 970-249-7705. For more information on hours in specific areas at the CRC, visit montroserec.com/637/covid19reopeningupdates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.