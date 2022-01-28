Montrose Regional Health and Delta Health on Friday, Jan. 28, announced their collaboration to continue providing gynecology services to Delta and the surrounding communities.
The Montrose Regional Health Alpine Women’s Centre will serve gynecology patients beginning Feb. 7 at the Delta Health Pain Center Clinic, located at 236 Cottonwood St. in Delta.
“We’re excited and proud to partner with Delta Health,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Montrose Regional Health. “Collaboration is vital for the health of our rural communities. We’re looking forward to serving women in the Delta region with conveniently located gynecology services.”
“This partnership will allow us to provide increased gynecological care for our patients, not only at our primary care clinics but now through the Alpine Women’s Centre,” said Matt Heyn, CEO of Delta Health. “We are thrilled to offer another accessible option for our patients.”
Gynecological services at this location will include annual exams, birth control services, and more. The clinic will be open to patients 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday beginning Monday, Feb. 7. For appointments, call 970-249-6737.
Obstetric patients in Delta can continue to utilize Delta Health’s primary care clinics. Delta Health Family Medicine, located at 555 Meeker St. in Delta is open five days a week. The Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss Clinic is open six days a week and is located at 230 E Hotchkiss Ave. in Hotchkiss.
The announcement comes weeks after the Alpine Women’s Centre opened a new Clinic & Med Spa location at 900 S. 4th St. in Montrose, offering clinical and aesthetic services.
The Delta Health Pain Clinic will continue to serve patients during their regular business hours, 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Patients looking to schedule Delta Health Pain Center appointments can call 970-546-4010.
