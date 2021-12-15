Montrose Regional Health on Tuesday announced Dr. Rhonda Parker as the hospital's chief medical director.
Parker came to Montrose in 2009. She is a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who has been in practice here for more than a decade. Most recently, she served as a consultant to MRH using her expertise in health care administration and surgery, providing essential support and guidance to many of the hospital departments.
“I am very excited to have Dr. Parker on our team,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Montrose Regional Health, in the news release announcing Parker’s selection. “Dr. Parker has been instrumental in our hospital already, and we know she will help our organization continue to meet the needs of our growing communities. She is going to provide needed physician insight and clinical leadership to our already strong leadership team.”
Parker said she is honored to become the chief medical director for the hospital.
“MRH is a phenomenal organization with highly qualified caregivers who are dedicated to the health and well-being of our communities. I look forward to serving the hospital and our communities in this new capacity,” she said, also in the news release.
In addition to the duties required of the leadership team, Parker will also oversee the Surgical Services and Pharmacy departments. The hospital announcement said that with her extensive knowledge, training, and experience, she will add great value in these areas.
According to the hospital, chief medical directors are considered essential for today’s hospitals, especially for growing hospitals, like MRH, which is expecting to expand in size and services.
