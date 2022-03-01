Montrose Regional Health CEO named to Rural Hospital CEOs to Know List

Jeff Mengenhausen, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Regional Health, was named on Becker Hospital Review’s 67 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know list.
The list is published to recognize CEOs who ensure their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible, developing a model for their hospital to thrive in an environment where many rural hospitals face closure.
“I am humbled and honored to be a leader at Montrose Regional Health,” Mengenhausen said in a published statement. “I believe we are moving in the right direction to provide more and enhanced services for our patients and communities.”
“Montrose Regional Health is grateful to have Jeff Mengenhausen as our CEO,” said Kjersten Davis, DVM, chair of the MMHI Board of Directors. “His expertise, strategic vision, enthusiasm and work ethic make him a great asset for our hospital and our communities.”
The article notes Mengenhausen’s more than 15 years of experience in leadership. His experience includes having previously worked as CEO of Madelia Health in Minnesota, and having served in the military as a Navy SEAL.
