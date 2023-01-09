Montrose Regional Health has received an “A” Grade on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility.
The index is the first ranking to measure social responsibility of more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals nationwide and applies never-before-used metrics such as racial inclusivity, avoiding procedures that don’t provide additional value to the patient, and community benefit.
According to the index, the hospital also received “A” grades in several other categories including Patient Outcomes, Cost Efficiency, Clinical Outcomes, and Value of Care. The Patient Outcomes score was exceptionally high, with the hospital ranking among the top 100 hospitals nationwide.
“We are extraordinarily proud of our caregivers,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Montrose Regional Health.
“Our hospital has a reputation for taking care of our communities with award-winning care. Receiving an A grade in these important measures is a testament to how Montrose Regional Health truly ‘Cares for you like family.”
"America needs socially responsible hospitals," said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute. "That's why it's so important to lift up these high-performing hospitals as examples for others to follow."
The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility utilizes more than 50 metrics to assess how well hospitals succeed at being care providers, employers, and community partners.
Data sources include Medicare claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms, among others.
