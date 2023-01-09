Montrose Regional Health has received an “A” Grade on the Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility. 

The index is the first ranking to measure social responsibility of more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals nationwide and applies never-before-used metrics such as racial inclusivity, avoiding procedures that don’t provide additional value to the patient, and community benefit.



