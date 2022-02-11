Montrose Regional Health is the only seven-time Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital awardee in state

Montrose Regional Health has been named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for the seventh year in a row, according to a Friday press release from the hospital. It is the only hospital in Colorado with this recognition for seven consecutive years.
“I want to say thank you to our board and our caregivers who have embodied excellence in everything they do,” said Jeff Mengenhausen, CEO of Montrose Regional Health, in the news release. “This is great news for our communities, who come to us expecting great care. We look forward to continuing to deliver high quality care as we move forward with our ambulatory care center and our exciting future.”
The hospital on Thursday announced that, with NexCore Group and partners, it is building an ambulatory care center on the south edge of town, which is expected to open toward the end of next year. The four-story center will house many outpatient services and free up space on the existing hospital campus.
“Despite unprecedented adversity rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, national leader for The Chartis Center for Rural Health, in the news release.
“Honoring the Top 100 is one of the high points of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging publicly available data, the INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
Only four Colorado hospitals made the 2022 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital list, with Montrose Regional Health the only awardee within 100 miles in any direction.
