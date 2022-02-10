Montrose Regional Health to build ambulatory care center; competition already on the way

By the end of next year, a brand-new, four-story health care complex will rise in the River Landing commercial development, providing greater access to medical care for Montrose’s burgeoning population.
Montrose Regional Health on Thursday announced its forthcoming ambulatory care center, a facility in the works for years.
“We had a lot of reasons that made us look at building an ambulatory care center,” Montrose Regional Health Inc. Board President Kjersten Davis, DVM, said. “It just provides better patient care and patients are more sophisticated (in what they like to see) now. They want convenient access … all the services together.”
The ambulatory care center, or ACC, will offer several outpatient services — lab, physical therapy, ambulatory surgery, specialty care, medical imagery and a specially designed mammography area, among others.
“You can have virtually all of our outpatient services in one setting,” Davis said.
Some other services now housed on or adjacent to Montrose Regional Health’s campus on South Third Street will be relocated to the ACC, freeing up space at the hospital for other, vital uses.
Clinics making the move include Alpine Women’s Centre (obstetrics and gynecology), although labor and delivery services will remain at the hospital’s Family Center.
Davis also said certain types of services would overlap between the hospital and the ACC, such as labs and imaging. Complex surgeries and procedures will continue at the hospital.
Montrose Regional Health is also looking to bring aboard independent practices/physician groups, whose operators can come aboard as investors and run their practices at the new ACC.
The hospital’s ACC is a partnership with NexCore Group, a national health care real estate investment and development company.
NexCare will be building the 80,000 square-foot ACC facility, Montrose Regional Health CEO Jeff Megenahusen said. The hospital will own the land on which it sits — next door to Target and the new Hobby Lobby (former JC Penney’s building) — and lease it back to NexCare.
“It allows the hospital to not have to take out a loan and to keep our cash that we have and reinvest it back into the hospital campus, as we will be remodeling and updating the hospital in the next few years,” Mengenhausen said.
He did not provide an estimate as to the costs, citing variables such as the number of investor-physician groups that ultimately buy in. Those factors are in flux and Megenhausen said he wanted them better defined before providing the estimate. But, he said, the goal is to bring in local providers.
“It really is to increase better access, help grow with the communities around us and drive down the cost for patients,” Mengenhausen said. “By moving it (ACC services) out of the hospital, the hospital is taking a 30 to 40% decrease on our reimbursement (rates).”
He said he expects to see cost-savings to the hospital, however, as having the ACC will bring about efficiencies elsewhere.
“It’s a way for us to expand and update, provide better care and services in a more efficient setting without acquiring a huge financial burden,” Davis said.
Mengenhausen said the center will add more jobs for Montrose and, because NexCore is constructing the building, a tax benefit for the county. As a not-for-profit, the hospital does not pay real estate taxes, but NexCore is not eligible for that waiver.
NexCore could not be reached for comment about the financial arrangement, but in a joint announcement with the hospital Thursday, called the ACC another means of providing quality health care.
“In an effort to keep up with the increasing demand for services, NexCore is developing a cutting-edge, Class A facility in partnership with MRH and providers to deliver on their new operational strategy for the future,” Jim Hartmann, senior vice president of Real Estate Development of NexCore Group, said.
Competition already on the way
Montrose Regional Health wanted to establish the new center before another entity came in to provide those types of services in the growing community — but coincidentally, on the day of its announcement, Colorado Outdoors announced a forthcoming 50,000 square-foot medical center. This outpatient facility is a partnership between private groups and a specialty provider, which Colorado Outdoors has not yet identified. (See related story.)
“Our town is growing,” Davis said. “As our market gets stronger, we are a very attractive market for a large health care system to come in and try to take over our market and essentially make our hospital obsolete. We would then just become a branch of a larger system.
“We’ve been trying to get this done ahead of a large system. But the other thing (at Colorado Outdoors) is moving as well.”
That news does not change the hospital’s plans, she said.
“Ours is going forward,” said Mengenhausen, who also said he was not aware of the facility coming to Colorado Outdoors. “It was with the same providers our community uses and has seen for 20 years. We’re not going outside to regional or national groups. It’s community-focused.”
The hospital retains 51% ownership of Black Canyon Surgical Center, which provides procedures such as colonoscopies and orthopedic surgeries. Davis said Black Canyon will remain in use. It is possible some services might shift to the ACC, but those discussions are ongoing and such plans are tentative, she said.
There are no immediate plans for other centers associated with the hospital, such as pelvic health and wound care, she said. “We’re in the process of developing a long-term master plan,” Davis said, adding that the plan is at least a decade out.
MRH and NexCore worked with Montrose County and the City of Montrose to bring the ambulatory care center forward.
Wednesday evening, the city planning commission approved a variance allowing the ACC to be 65 feet tall in the general commercial-zoned district, where heights are usually capped at 35 feet.
The variance was sought because of the limitations of the lot size/shape and because of parking space requirements. The 80,000 square feet building can be achieved by “stacking” (multiple stories), but would not fit the lot if it had to be built with fewer than four stories.
The planning commission recommendation document said the ACC would not adversely affect health, safety or welfare and indeed would improve them by providing ambulatory care at a convenient location.
The proposed center was deemed “complementary to the adjacent properties and buildings in the area,” plus nearby retail business is expected to benefit from the potential for additional customers who go to the center for care.
This story was updated on Feb. 10.