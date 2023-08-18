Montrose resident Helen M. Legendre Orr will celebrate a major milestone Aug. 21: the former nurse turns 100 and to honor her, her family is hosting a party at the El Buen Sabor restaurant from 3 – 5 p.m. The restaurant is located at 82 Rose Lane, near Flairmont Furniture, Dollar General and Gold’s Gym.
Helen, whose life took her from Philadelphia to Costa Rica, Cuba, Columbia and Honduras, wrote the following to share her life with others:
I was born on Aug. 21, 1923, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. My brother William Baxter was born in San Antonio, Texas. My parents divorced and my brother went to live with my uncle in New Orleans.
I went on a boat to Costa Rica with my mom where she had a job as a stenographer for United Fruit Company. There she met Victor MacMillan who was an accountant for the company and they married in July, 1928. My brother Bill joined us and from Costa Rica then we moved to Cuba where my sister Patricia was born.
We were then transferred to Columbia where we attended a one-room school house. From there we moved to Honduras where we lived on the beach. My parents moved to Panama and I came to the states where I went to a Catholic high school in New Orleans.
I attended nursing school hoping to become a stewardess, but WWII changed that plan. I met and married Octave Joseph Legendre and had four children, Victoria, Bruce, Lesley and Joseph. My two sons are gold prospectors in Australia. Both my daughters live here in Montrose. I have eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
