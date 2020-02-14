A Montrose man died after a skiing accident at Snowmass, the ski resort reported.
The man, whose identity was not released, was 83. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in the half pipe at Snowmass on Monday. Ski patrol members responded and took him to an ambulance; from there, he was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, where he died on Wednesday evening.
The ski resort says the accident was not witnessed, but it appeared as though the man had skied off the deck of the half pipe. He was wearing a helmet.
