Montrose students share their recipes for how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey

Editor's note: Second-graders at Oak Grove Elementary shared with the Montrose Daily Press this week how they would cook a turkey. Here are their instructions, verbatim.
Amanda Jennings' class
"Get the turkey out of the fereeser put the turkey in the smoker." — Bentley
"Buy a turky. Shave the fethers. Cook it for 5 minits. Stuf it. Peper, sallt. Eat it." — Kennedy
"I coc it. Then stuff it and et it." — Miles
"You unrap the bage and tack the stuf awt. You broth it and put it in stufing and cook it." — Sebastian
"Turkey is food. And I love it. And I lic it." — Reydon
"Ingrediens: turkey, mint leavs, toonu fish, broth, italian. First tack the gust out of the turkey. Step two mix the toonu fish and the mint leavs to gether. Step three put the mix that we made and stuf it in the turkey. Step for put the italian on the out side of the turkey. Step five put the turkey in the uvin for five hours. Step sics take the turkey out." — Ella
"I bay a turkey and I bak it. And I stuff it so I could cook it to tast good. I cook It for six hour and it is going to be big stuft turker. It is going to be the best Thanksgiving evar because I could spind same time with my daddy." — Mychaela
"Buy a turkey at a stor. Put turkey in uvin for three hours take turkey out." — Chance
"First buy the turkey at the store. Then take the wraping off the turkey. Next turn on the oven and put the turkey in. Finaly take it out let it cool. Last sesen it." — Eleanor
Take the plastik off the turkey. Then put it in the uvin for 5 minis. Then you take it out then you put seseng on the turkey you biy it at the stour." — Jacey
"Git a turkey frum the stor. Stuf it. Then the rapr off. Oven to cook for 10 minis." — Elana
"Take the raping off of the turkey. Take off the fethers. Pout it in the deep frier for 100 dugres. THen take the turkey out. Then stuf the turkey. Then put sevanen on the turkey. Then aet the turkey." — Zane
"Git a turkey frum the stor and take the pastik off of the turkey and kook the turkey . Cook it for 10 minutes and take it oot and let it cool it for 5 minutes." — Addy
"First buy the turkey. Boul the turkey. Cut the turky. Take the insids. Eat the turkey." — Samantha
"Take of the rapr. Shath off the fethrs. Set bep frir for hoow hot is 100 farinhit. Leth turkey to cook for 17 minutes. Cut turkey. Stuf the turkey. Then sethen." — Brielle
"Unrap the rapping then, you put it in the deep freyer. Then you put it in the oven. Then, you take it out of the oven. Then you let it cool down. Then you rip it's legs off. Then you eat it." — Liam
Marla Fockler’s class
"How to cook a turkey. 1. first go kill a turkey or buy a turkey. 2. Next pluck the turkey and clean it. 3. Then cook the turkey on a barbicue or a stove. 4. Last put it on a fancy plate or platter. 5. And finely your ready to serve it. That is I would cook a turkey." — GraceAnna
"How to cook a turkey. first go hunting. Next you gut it. Then you cleen it. And then you bury it in the grownd. Last you cook it over the fire. This is how you can cook a turkey." — Rowdy
"Ill go hunting Ill take out the guts and wash it out then I Let it sit in the Kichen for a wile Ill cook it in the aven with my family." —Genaro
"There are many to cook turkey. First I will go shooting a turkey. Next I will take the feather off of the turkey. Then I will put It in the mikrowove. Last my flamily will eat with me. I Love Thanks giving." —Kaelanniee
"There are many ways to cook a turkey. First I will go honting. Next I will take off the fethers. Then I will pot it in the uvin. Then I will take out wats in side. Last my famili will help me eat it. I like Thanksgiveing. Happy Thaks giving." —Josue
"There are many ways to cook a turkey. First I would go to walmart. Next I would cook it in a Stoove. Next then I wiL Prepare my huose. I wiL get fansy pLats Next my mom wiL Poote the PLats on the i wiL Eat the turkey with my famiye Those are the Things I’m doing far Thanksgiving." —Carlie
"Here is a recipe to cook a turkey. first you kill the turkey. then you pull out the guts then the hert. Then you pluck it. Then cleen it. last you cook it." —Ava
"There are many ways to cook a turkey. First I will go to City Markety to buy a turkey. Next I will wash the turkey. Then I Will put oil on the turkey and cook it. Last I will serve it to my family I love thanksgiving." —Izzy
"To cook a turkey. First I Will go to the city market and get a turkey. Next I wash it. Then I put buter on it and cook it. Last me and my grandma mom and Dad sister and Brother. Thanksgiving is the best." —Kamryn
"This is how to cook a turkey. I would start by go hunting. Then cut it then I put it in the oven. Last you eat it With Oliver." —Garrett
"First you go hunting. Then you go to your house and you take the feathers off of the turkey. Next you cut his head off then you put him in the oven then you eat him." —Oliver
"This is how you cook a turkey. First you pluck it’s feathers, then you clean it out. Next, you put it in the oven. You would get the turkey hunting. I would serve it on plates. I love Thanksgiving." —Xiomara
"That’s how you cook a turkey. Lirst I will buy a turkey at city Market. Next I will wash it and put it in the oven. Then I will eat it outside with my family. I Love Thanksgiving?" —Allisson
"This is how you cook a turkey: first I woud go hunting. next I woud clean it. then I woud put it in the oven. last I woud put some spices. and that is how you cook a turkey." —Anna
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.