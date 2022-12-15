Special to the MDP

Montrose resident and Studio 14 Gallery owner Gabrielle Clay recently won a bronze medal for black and white portraiture from the esteemed Portrait Masters annual photography competition. This was her second recognition by the national competition — in 2020 she won silver for three photographs of siblings during the pandemic.



