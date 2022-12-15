Montrose resident and Studio 14 Gallery owner Gabrielle Clay recently won a bronze medal for black and white portraiture from the esteemed Portrait Masters annual photography competition. This was her second recognition by the national competition — in 2020 she won silver for three photographs of siblings during the pandemic.
Clay opened her portrait studio and photography gallery, Studio 14, at 14 S. Uncompahgre Ave., in the spring, taking over a formerly vacant space and bringing new energy to the block that hosts the farmers market and which is now anchored on the south end by the new police station. She says that she loves the wealth of female photographers in this town and the camaraderie she feels among them.
Clay’s 2022 Portrait Masters winning entry was taken during her passion project, Women in Focus, which highlights and celebrates strong women in the community. Her subject for the winning portrait is another Montrose resident and new-found friend.
“The genesis of Women in Focus is in my own past,” said Clay. “I want to make connections with other women who share similar experiences as survivors of domestic violence as well as all strong ladies who strive to move forward in new, successful, and joyful lives.”
Her personal photographic journey began with her work for the National Park Service. “This amazing job enabled me to see the beautiful parks and meet lovely people across the US. And thus began a journey that fueled my passion for adventure and photography.”
That passion led to furthering the national Porch Portraits movement at the beginning of the pandemic — a journey that took her to the front stoops of couples and families on the front range and across the Western Slope. And her passion continues to fuel Women in Focus, through which she donates nearly all profit to charities for survivors of domestic abuse.
