Applications are now being accepted for Montrose U Leadership, a program designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among residents. Anyone living or working in Montrose County with a strong desire to learn about our community and shape its future is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Aug. 18.
The City of Montrose facilitates the Montrose U Leadership program in partnership with and support from Montrose County. The themes and topics to be covered include education, housing, the economy, the role of nonprofits, healthcare, government, land use, and agriculture, all within our local context.
Montrose U Leadership is a nine-month course that begins in September and ends in May with a graduation ceremony. Sessions may include site visits, in-class learning, round tables, panel discussions, and other formats that best highlight the material and provide opportunities for discussion and interaction. There will be a legislative trip to Denver in April.
Each session allows local leaders to participate and network among the program’s students and alumni. Sessions will also include a leadership development curriculum so that participants can learn more about their leadership style.
Topic discussions may include the history of the Uncompahgre Valley, featuring the leadership, vision, and innovations it took for Montrose to become what it is today, local challenges, and accomplishments in education, healthcare, water rights, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.
Class members will meet and interact with local business leaders, Montrose City Councilors, Montrose County Commissioners, and their state representative and senator.
Class tuition is $650 and includes a personality assessment, a tour of the state capitol to meet legislators, and opportunities to be introduced to and mentored by Montrose U alumni. Classes will be held for a full day, once a month at locations throughout Montrose. Scholarships are available.
