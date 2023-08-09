Applications are now being accepted for Montrose U Leadership, a program designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among residents. Anyone living or working in Montrose County with a strong desire to learn about our community and shape its future is eligible to apply. Applications are due by Aug. 18.

The online and downloadable application forms, in addition to more information, can be found at CityofMontrose.org/Leadership.



