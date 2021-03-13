Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., announces Holy Week events.
Palm Sunday, March 25 : The beginning of Holy Week
Monday — Wednesday: Morning virtual devotions on Facebook and YouTube!
Holy Thursday, April 1 – Drive-thru Communion at 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (30-minute intervals)
Worship online at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube
Good Friday, April 2 – In-person on the steps of the Church, candlelight worship at 7:30 p.m.
Easter Sunday, April 4 – Celebrations at Cerise Park all morning: Youth sunrise service @ Cerise Park at 6 a.m.; Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m.; celebration worship at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.