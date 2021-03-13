Holy Week
Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., announces Holy Week events.

Palm Sunday, March 25 : The beginning of Holy Week

Monday — Wednesday: Morning virtual devotions on Facebook and YouTube!

Holy Thursday, April 1 – Drive-thru Communion at 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. (30-minute intervals)

Worship online at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube

Good Friday, April 2 – In-person on the steps of the Church, candlelight worship at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4 – Celebrations at Cerise Park all morning: Youth sunrise service @ Cerise Park at 6 a.m.; Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m.; celebration worship at 10 a.m.

