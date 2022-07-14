Montrose women win honors in Miss Teen Colorado USA Pageant

Two young women from Montrose competed at the Miss Teen Colorado USA Pageant in Greeley earlier this month.
Vying against 50 others, Montserrat Alvarado, Miss Montrose, made the Final 15 and Emily Davis, Miss Montrose County, was voted as Miss Congeniality.
Preliminaries were July 2. Contestants first were questioned by judges during the Interview Competition, fielding questions about their interests, hobbies, aspirations, difficulties that have shaped them and what they do at Montrose High School.
Next came the Sportswear Competition.
Davis featured the Montrose Sportswear brand from Hypoxia at the corner of Main Street and Townsend Avenue.
The grand finale was the Evening Gown Competition. Alvarado made the Final 15 and Davis was voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. They were exhausted by the end of the weekend but came home with smiles.
Both young ladies will be participating in events over the next year representing the city and county as ambassadors for Miss Teen Colorado USA.
Davis currently is wearing her sash and crown at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery at 232 E. Main St. as artist in residence and Alvarado has been with her assisting with the live concerts. Both women look forward to appearances over the next year.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone