Montrose youth groups serve community

First Presbyterian Church, along with Grace Community Church, Crossroads Victory Church, Summit Church, and Young Life in Montrose, participated in a United Week of Service July 12-17.
Each morning approximated 95 kids set out to complete various service projects around town.
“Our week was an amazing blessing full of joy being able to serve with others in our community,” said FPC youth intern Meagan Kenny.
Some of the projects included going to the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store, serving at Sharing Ministries, working on the Sonshine Patch Preschool playground, helping the people of the Yurtstead Farm with flood recovery efforts, and various projects at local homes.
In addition to serving in the morning, every night included a fun activity for everyone to participate in together. They went to the Star Drive-in Theatre, rented out the Montrose Community Recreation Center, had a Nerf war, and hosted a Young Life Club. During these events they participated in raffles, games, and spent a time of fellowship together.
The last night of United, the youth traveled to Cimarron to have a fun night at the YWAM (Youth With A Mission) base. YWAM is a global movement of Christians from many cultures, age groups and Christian traditions dedicated to serving Jesus throughout the world.
“It was here that we continued to learn what it means to be United as brothers and sisters in Christ,” Kenny said.
"We want to make sure that all youth in the Montrose area know they are welcome at FPC Montrose," Zach Hartmann, FPC youth ministry coordinator said.
He invites youth to attend the FPC student worship on Sundays at 6 p.m. Contact him at youth@fpcmontrose.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.