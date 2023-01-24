On Thursday, Jan. 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife held the first of five meetings to collect feedback from the public on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.
More public meetings are planned, including in Gunnison.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife held the first of five meetings to collect feedback from the public on the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.
More public meetings are planned, including in Gunnison.
The gray wolf is being reintroduced to Colorado’s Western Slope due to voter-passed legislation. The legislation requires CPW to develop and implement the reintroduction plan.
Members of the public who aren’t able to attend in person are encouraged to comment on the plan online. The draft Plan is posted on CPW’s Wolves - Stay Informed page. A form for public comment is posted at engagecpw.org and will remain open through Feb. 22.
Four more meetings will be held to acquire information from the public to be considered in developing the plan. Agendas for these meetings can be found online at cpw.state.co.us (got to “About Us,” then to “Meetings.”) The hearing dates, tentative times and locations are listed below:
Jan. 25 – Gunnison - 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Feb. 7 – Rifle - 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Feb. 16 – Virtual via Zoom - 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Feb. 22 – Denver - 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
All the hearings will provide time for wildlife commissioner questions and discussion. Visit the CPW website for information on participating in these meetings.
April 6, 2023 – Final Draft Plan and Regulations (Step 1 of 2), Steamboat Springs, times TBD
CPW staff will present the final draft plan and associated regulations (Step 1 of 2). In-person public comment will be taken in a similar manner to the hearings and online comments may be made through engagecpw.org. The meeting will be streamed to YouTube to listen to live or by recording.
May 3 - 4, 2023 – Final Plan and Regulations (Step 2 of 2) Approval, Glenwood Springs - times TBD
Commissioners will vote on approval of the final plan and associated wolf regulations.
Visit CPW’s Stay Informed page and sign up for the Wolf Reintroduction eNews to stay up to date with CPW’s wolf restoration efforts.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.