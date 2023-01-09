Delta County Sheriff’s Office and multiple assisting agencies continue searching for missing duck hunter, Wayne Phillips, last seen about three weeks ago.

Phillips, 51, of Montrose, was last known to be hunting duck in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail, along the Gunnison River in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area (between Austin and Hotchkiss). His family reported him missing Dec. 21, 2022, when he failed to return home.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

