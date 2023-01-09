Delta County Sheriff’s Office and multiple assisting agencies continue searching for missing duck hunter, Wayne Phillips, last seen about three weeks ago.
Phillips, 51, of Montrose, was last known to be hunting duck in the area of South River Road near Cool Rock Trail, along the Gunnison River in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area (between Austin and Hotchkiss). His family reported him missing Dec. 21, 2022, when he failed to return home.
Authorities suspect Phillips somehow fell into the river and say they have identified the likely spot where he went in.
“We’ve searched all around the immediate area, along the river, along the banks,” Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9. As of 2 p.m. Monday, Phillips had not been located.
“We’ve had everything from drones, helicopters, fixed-wing (planes), to large search parties covering that area down there. With all indications from search dogs, they’re pretty confident they know where he went into the river.”
Taylor said additional resources are expected this week from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The stretch of river searchers are focused on is about half the width of the river from one bank to the other, 100 yards long and 20 feet deep. Taylor said the pool has something of a “backward” current.
Searchers are keeping up ground and air efforts that have included scouring the immediate river bank and surrounding terrain; Taylor said three search dogs hit on the same area of land independently, helping rescue teams target their efforts.
Phillips’ black Ford F-150, hunting dog and other items were discovered by the river by his wife and son Dec. 21, who went out to look for him shortly before calling the DCSO.
Teams searched the river and banks in that location, using probes, underwater cameras and sonar.
Since the date of the report, the DCSO has received help from the Hotchkiss Fire Department, West Elk Mountain Rescue, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Search and Rescue Dogs of Colorado out of Montrose, Mesa County Search and Rescue, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with family members and other volunteers.
Taylor said the agencies are continuing to search and he urged to public to contact dispatch at 970-874-2000 with any relevant information. The DCSO is especially asking those who were in the Gunnison Gorge NCA or hunting near the river on the Cool Rock Trail Dec. 21 to call in if they think they saw Phillips.
Phillips is described as a white man, 6-feet-tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
