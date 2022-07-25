Purchase Access

Colorado's ability to create a network of electric vehicle-friendly roadways just got even better thanks to the Federal Highway Administration's decision to approve all six stretches of road the state wanted to add to a national network of highways meant to extend EV travel options.

The FHWA's decision, made this month, will increase the size of Colorado's National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure corridor system from 2,193 road miles to 3,164 miles — a 44% increase. This expansion will enable more roads in the state to be eligible for some of the $57 million in funding that Colorado is receiving over the next five years to build EV chargers. 



