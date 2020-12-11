The Colorado Department of Transportation and 61 law enforcement agencies across Colorado recently teamed up for a statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement period. A total of 1,336 drivers were cited from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29 for unrestrained vehicle occupants. This includes 98 drivers who had improperly restrained children under the age of 15 in their vehicle.
Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82. A full list of the citation results for all 61 law enforcement agencies can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
“Nearly 300 Coloradans have been killed in passenger vehicle crashes this year,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Although hard to believe this is occurring in 2020, over half of those involved unbuckled drivers or passengers. Buckling up would have helped them survive.”
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of Colorado’s 377 total passenger vehicle deaths. Unbuckled drivers and passengers represent 14% of vehicle occupants, according to a recent CDOT survey on seat belt usage. Colorado’s seat belt use rate is 86%, below the national average of 90%.
From 2013 to 2017, 30 children under 8 were killed in passenger vehicle crashes in Colorado. Among these, more than half were in an improperly used or installed car seat — or no car seat at all. Parents and caregivers can learn more about Colorado child passenger safety laws, recommendations and recalls at CarSeatsColorado.com.
With COVID-19 cases continuing to grow dramatically, CDOT is also urging people to cancel gatherings with people who don’t live together. People are also reminded to always wear a mask if they must go out in public and stay 6 feet apart from others.
The last statewide Click It or Ticket enforcement period was in July. Sixty participating law enforcement agencies cited 2,504 drivers for not buckling up.
COLORADO’S SEAT BELT LAWS
• Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
• Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
• Children — Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.
For more information about seat belt safety, visit SeatBeltsColorado.com.
