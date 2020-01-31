Public comment on salinity control in the Paradox Valley has been extended to Feb. 19.
The Bureau of Reclamation is accepting comment on alternatives for reducing salinity that flows into the Colorado River from the Paradox Valley; the current salinity control infrastructure there is at the end of its useful life and must be replaced. Currently, the Paradox Valley Unit intercepts naturally occurring brine and injects it 16,000 feet below ground, via a deep injection well.
Under a draft environmental impact statement, BuRec has identified alternatives that include: no salinity control; a new injection well that would remove up to 114,000 tons of salt per year, with possible sites on Skein Mesa or Monogram Mesa involving seismic activity; evaporation ponds, removing up to 171,000 tons of salt per year and requiring a 60-acre salt disposal landfill; and zero liquid discharge technology, removing 171 tons of salt annually, consuming significant energy and also requiring a salt disposal landfill.
The agency’s comment period was previously set to end Tuesday. Comments may now be submitted until 11:59 p.m., Feb. 19, by email to paradoxeis@usbr.gov or to Ed Warner, Area Manager, Bureau of Reclamation, 445 West Gunnison Ave, Suite 221, Grand Junction, CO 81501.
The draft Environmental Impact Statement is available online at www.usbr.gov/uc/progact/paradox/index.html.
