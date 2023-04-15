The Montrose Daily Press announces new hires in its newsroom, now headed by Managing Editor Jeremy Morrison.

Over the past few months, the Daily Press has added Morrison, as well as staff writers Rhiannon Bergman and Kylea Henesler.



