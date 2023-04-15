The Montrose Daily Press announces new hires in its newsroom, now headed by Managing Editor Jeremy Morrison.
Over the past few months, the Daily Press has added Morrison, as well as staff writers Rhiannon Bergman and Kylea Henesler.
Morrison comes to the paper from Florida.
“I’ve been newspapering 20-plus years," he said. "I really can't imagine doing anything else. In this field, you're constantly learning something new and you're providing people with the information they need to better navigate their community."
After graduating from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Morrison's career began with the Tahoe World in Tahoe City, California, and continued at other papers in the state before he headed back East, working at the Asheville Daily Planet in North Carolina and the Panama City News Herald in Florida.
Over the next 10 years, he worked as an editor at the Smoky Mountain News in Waynesville, North Carolina, and as a reporter for Inweekly in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida.
“My family has long enjoyed visiting Colorado and the thought of moving here has been consistently on my radar for a while now,” Morrison said. “I love the beach — the salt and sand and sun — but I also love living in the mountains, so I’ve ping-ponged between those landscapes a few times.”
Publisher Dennis Anderson welcomed Morrison.
“I’m thrilled that Jeremy has accepted the position of managing editor for the Montrose Daily Press. His passion for community journalism is evident. He's a skilled writer and very creative. It already shows in our printed product but his digital savvy will take us to the next level of journalism,” Anderson said.
Bergman, a Montrose native, came aboard in February and is taking on the education, city and arts beats at the Daily Press. She recently graduated with a degree in English from Colorado Mesa University, where she worked as a writing tutor and was assistant editor for “The Literary Review” and “Pinyon,” two school publications.
“While I took a lot of courses on poetry and creative non-fiction in college, I have also grown to appreciate journalism over the last couple of years,” she said.
“In a time when social media and technology have allowed us to connect with anybody and learn about everything across the globe, journalism has become even more important," Bergman continued. “Journalism allows every individual to see an issue as it unfolds, giving readers the proper information to educate themselves on issues they deem important, to feel connected with their community, and to form critical opinions on pressing contemporary issues.”
Bergman has watched Montrose change: “I’ve seen it grow and shift while still keeping the ‘big town, little city vibes’ that I have always enjoyed.”
She said her work at the Daily Press helps her continue learning about the community through its people.
Henesler arrived in March, after working for another paper in Ridgway. She grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from the University of Miami in Florida, where she was executive editor for the school magazine “Distraction.”
Her journalism career began with a summer internship at the Miami Today newspaper, which turned into a full-time job when she took a year off school. There, she covered Miami Beach government, as well as business, tourism and real estate, before returning to school.
All it took to bring the outdoor sports enthusiast to Colorado was a picture of the Western Slope’s mountains.
Henesler now applies her experience to covering healthcare, housing, outdoors, business and features.
“While I’ve only been with the Daily Press for a month, I’ve had a great time meeting people in the community and covering cool stories I might not get anywhere else, like how high-altitude divers are taking on new missions, or the unique challenges faced by rural healthcare systems,” she said.
“This kind of local journalism is important, because what our local governments, healthcare systems, schools and institutions are doing impacts our day-to-day lives a lot more than anything that's happening in Washington D.C., or that we see on social media," Henesler said. "If all we had was national news and talking heads, we'd know a whole lot of what people think about Trump and Biden and all the hot-button issues, but not a clue about what's going on down the street."
Plus, she added, it’s fun: “I love getting out of the office, talking to the folks at The Hydrant about why they started a doggie daycare or Juice at Lazy Dog about how he's bringing Louisiana-style crawfish boils to the Western Slope.”
Anderson also welcomed Bergman and Henesler to the team, praising their passion and abilities.
“Rhiannon is a product of the Montrose community. She is passionate about our community and immediately made an impact in our local news coverage. Her potential has no ceiling. It'll be fun to watch her grow in the coming years,” he said.
“Kylea's journalism background has added depth to our newsroom. She's hit the ground running and I'm looking forward to her contributions with not only news coverage, but her feature writing," Anderson said.
Morrison is ready for it all.
“I’m looking forward to digging into Montrose and helping to bring the news of this community to our readers," he said. "It’s really exciting to join a team of journalists who are passionate about their work and who take their mission to keep this community informed seriously."
Anderson added: “The dynamic of our newsroom is the best it’s been for some time.”
Reach Morrison at jeremym@montrosepress.com; Bergman at rhiannonb@montrosepress.com and Henseler at kyleah@montrosepress.com