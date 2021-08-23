MOPS — Mothers of Preschoolers — is holding open registration from 9 - 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.

MOPS partners with churches and organizations to help mothers encourage one another. Locally, MOPS meets at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road.

For more information about registering, contact Camrie Jensen at camjensen137gmail.com or Megan Allen at meganallen85@gmail.com

