The Colorado Department of Transporation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Motor Carriers Association are strongly asking motorists to slow down on Interstate 70 in Summit County.
Drivers on I-70 are regularly putting construction workers in danger by speeding through two construction zones near Silverthorne (Exit 205). The work zones are for the I-70 Improvements from Frisco to Silverthorne, which includes repaving westbound lanes, and the I-70 Structure Replacement West of EJMT, which requires rebuilding an emergency turnaround underneath I-70 at Mile Point 211.
High speeds, especially during night work hours, have increased the risk of an accident in or near those projects. That has resulted in two crashes in the paving project work zone and several near misses. Please click here for a media kit with videos of motorists speeding and a crash near Exit 205.
The I-70 mountain corridor can be challenging, especially for motorists who are not familiar with the area. When traveling through a work zone, it is important for drivers to pay close attention to the road, keep an eye out for workers and not be distracted by cell phones. Lower speeds are important to make sure workers and motorists stay safe — especially when work is taking place at night.
Commercial drivers are encouraged to check cotrip.org for construction project locations and delays, be prepared for sudden weather changes, and always follow the posted speed limit, along with other guidelines. Truckers are encouraged to go slow, steady, and safe for the long haul.
Commercial motorists traveling on this section of I-70 in Summit County are encouraged to use the runaway truck ramps at Mile Points 209 and 212, if their vehicle is in danger of overheating or losing breaks while traveling westbound.
Remember: Go Slow for the Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
• Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
• Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
• Be patient.
