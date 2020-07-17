CDOT tells motorists to plan for I-70 ramp closures in Vail
Motorists should continue to plan for traffic impacts on I-70 on and off-ramp closures at exits 173, 176 and 180 next week. The closures will allow the Colorado Department of Transportation and contract partner Elam Construction for milling and paving operations.

The ramp closures will be alternated so that no two consecutive on/off ramps will be closed at the same time. During on or off-ramp closures, portable message boards will direct motorists to use neighboring ramps, so that drivers can access I-70 or arrive at their destination.

Motorists can expect the following ramp closures on I-70 during nighttime hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

• Sunday: 173 westbound on/off ramp and 173 eastbound on/off ramp

• Monday: 173 eastbound on/off ramp and 176 eastbound off/on ramp

• Tuesday: 176 eastbound on/off ramp and 180 eastbound on/off ramp

• Wednesday: 180 eastbound on/off ramp

Motorists can also expect east and westbound single lane closures, 10-15 minute delays, and minor detours on the bike path. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As part of CDOT’s Whole System — Whole Safety initiative, the new guardrail will be 31 inches high instead of 27, to help vehicles remain on the road. These improvements will make the highway safer for the traveling public. Additional work will include: bridge-deck repairs, hot mix asphalt overlay, rumble strip installation, striping, drainage improvements, sign installation and erosion control.

More information is available at: 970-456-1361; highwayoverlay@gmail.com and www.codot.gov/projects/i70-vaileasttowestresurfacing.

