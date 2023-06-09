As work continues repairing significant damage to Colorado 133, the Colorado Department of Transportation is pleading with motorists to drive better through the work zone.
Flaggers have been seeing more people speeding, tailgating and passing through the work zone. On Thursday, June 8, a commuter speeding through the work zone overcorrected and took out a traffic control device at one of the closure points.
“Please understand that an incident in the work zone could risk the project timeline. The speed limit is 40 mph,” CDOT stressed in a news release June 9.
In May, a large section of the road collapsed when a culvert on runoff-swollen Bear Creek became clogged with debris and failed. The damage cut off direct access between Paonia and Somerset, with only limited, approved traffic being able to use a nearby canal road to skirt the damage.
CDOT also reports an increase in requests being made to the project hotline for “day passes,” but the only passes available are for landowners in the affected area of Somerset. “We understand the difficulty of traveling around the area but must maintain the integrity of the temporary detour in that location to keep emergency access, if needed, open,” CDOT said.
CDOT is installing a temporary bridge; work began the week of June 5. This bridge will allow the highway to reopen to motorists. Once it is installed, the speed limit on that stretch of road will be 40 mph. Commercial traffic will be restricted to 85,000 pounds and 11-foot width.
Also of note: as of June 9, Kebler Pass was closed due to road damage, with no estimated time of reopening.
Motorists are reminded not to follow GIS or Google Maps to roadways that do not support vehicle traffic at this time.
