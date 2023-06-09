As work continues repairing significant damage to Colorado 133, the Colorado Department of Transportation is pleading with motorists to drive better through the work zone.

Flaggers have been seeing more people speeding, tailgating and passing through the work zone. On Thursday, June 8, a commuter speeding through the work zone overcorrected and took out a traffic control device at one of the closure points.



