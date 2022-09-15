Special to the MDP
Special to the MDP
North Fork Valley Creative Coalition announces the 21st Annual Mountain Harvest Festival Sept. 22-25, 2022 in Paonia, kicking off the evening of Thursday, Sept. 22, with the Harvest of Voices at Blue Sage Center for the Arts.
Friday’s festivities begin with a costume bike parade from downtown Poulos Park to Town Park. North Fork School of Integrated Studies students perform Festival of Courage on the park stage. Then comes two community favorites, the chili cook-off hosted by Paonia Experiential Leadership Academy and pie contest hosted by Lambert Grange.
Friday night, Sept. 23, continues with a downtown pub crawl to local breweries and bars, including local acts and specials. Big B’s Delicious Orchards will host live music with Albert Cummings and AJ Fullerton — hop on the free shuttle to and from town.
Saturday, Sept. 24, features activities at Town Park including an arts and crafts market, food court, drink locally tent, kids’ creative zone hosted by Arts For All, and lots of local music on the town stage. North Fork Valley farms tours and wine tasting will continue throughout the day. On Saturday evening, the party moves to Downtown Dinner & Dancing on the 200 block of Grand Avenue.
Denver-based band Devotchka will headline the grand stage with Tropa Magica from San Diego, Greg Schochet & Little America, and the North Fork Community Parade Band. Late night entertainment continues at Chrysalis, Paradise Theatre of Paonia, and The Hearth.
Town Park opens on Sunday, Sept. 25, with the VOGA Farmer’s Market and annual tasting event, along with an arts and crafts market, food court, drink locally tent, kids’ creative zone hosted by Arts For All, and lots of local music on the town stage.
