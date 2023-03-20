Evidence of mountain lion-kill unnerves homeowner, who reminds others to be alert

A mountain lion is thought to have clawed a man in Nathrop, Colorado, as he and his wife relaxed in an in-ground hot tub. Wildlife officers are hoping to trap the cat; the man escaped severe injury. Photo shows a mountain lion, but not the one suspected in the attack. (Courtesy/CPW)

A man sitting in an in-ground hot tub was clawed in the head by a mountain lion on Saturday night, March 18, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife to launch a search for the animal.

CPW officers were alerted to the incident around 10 p.m., Saturday, and four wildlife officers responded to the scene — a rental home in a heavily wooded subdivision about five miles west of Nathrop along Chalk Creek.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?