Movement on wolf reintro: Final recs presented; draft plan coming Dec. 9

What will the reintroduction of gray wolves on the Western Slope look like?
The question — central and contentious since a ballot measure to reintroduce the species passed — will soon have answers accessible to the public.
This week, Keystone Policy Center presented the summary and recommendations from a group of assembled stakeholders.
On Dec. 9, the draft reintroduction plan is expected to be released for public review and comment (open until Feb. 22, 2023). Public meetings and engagement will follow, with approval set for May.
At the Nov. 17 Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting in Gateway, Keystone Policy Center presented the “Final Summary of Recommendations for the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan” from the Stakeholder Advisory Group (SAG).
Keystone highlighted the “cross-cutting themes” in the SAG’s final report:
• Restoration of wolves with thriving ungulate populations, rural communities, and agricultural communities
• Using science-based, adaptive and impact-based management at the local level
• Leaving wolves wherever they are if they are not causing problems, minimizing conflict, and addressing issues on a case-by-case basis using a variety of management tools
• Critical need for long-term funding as well as outreach and engagement
Per the SAG’s charter, consensus recommendations from the SAG’s final report will receive priority consideration by CPW.
The SAG’s final report covers such topics including:
• Preventive, Nonlethal Wolf-Livestock Conflict Minimization
• Comments to the Parks and Wildlife Commission on Proposed Wolf Hazing Regulation
• Livestock Compensation
• Impact-Based Management
• Ungulate Management
• Statement on Regulated Public Hunting of Wolves
• Education and Outreach
• Funding Recommendations
From June 2021 - August 2022, SAG members met monthly (15 times) to fulfill their charter to offer “a broad range of perspectives and experience to inform the social implications of wolf restoration and management strategies for the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.”
Similarly, the CPW-appointed Technical Working Group (TWG) has also wrapped up its own 15-month long process that culminated in a final report that will inform staff as they prepare to present the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the CPW Commission in December. The TWG's report is available at www.wolfengagementco.org and provides recommendations on topics such as:
• Restoration logistics
• Livestock compensation
• State recovery metrics and delisting and down-listing thresholds
• Wolf management
CPW staff will use both the TWG and the SAG recommendations to present a plan to the CPW Commission in December 2022. For meeting summaries from these advisory groups, visit wolfengagementco.org/advisory-groups.
CPW Assistant Director of Aquatic, Terrestrial, and Natural Resources Reid DeWalt thanked the advisory groups for their work during his update on CPW’s planning efforts.
DeWalt said that CPW is on track to complete the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and restore gray wolves in Colorado by the end of 2023.
Draft plan coming online Dec. 9; timeline announced
CPW separately announced that the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration Management plan will be available for public review on Dec. 9. It will be available online at wolfengagementco.org.
At the commission’s virtual Dec. 9 meeting, CPW will walk through the draft plan and take questions from commissioners. A form form public comment will be posted at wolfengagementco.org.
Wildlife commissioners will discuss the draft plan and take feedback from the public at five meetings that will be held around the state. In the area, meetings will be held from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Jan. 25 in Gunnison and from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Feb. 7 in Rifle. A Zoom meeting is planned for Feb. 16, from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. The other meetings will be held in Colorado Springs on Jan. 19 and in Denver on Feb. 22.
The CPW Commission will need to approve the final plan before wolves can be reintroduced. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is working concurrently to develop a 10(j) designation that will provide management flexibility for wolves that are in the state.
Other dates of note: Final draft plan and regulations, in-person meeting, April 6, location to be determined. At this meeting, staff will present the final draft and take comment. Step 2 of the final draft plan and regulations is approval; this will be at an in-person meeting in Glenwood Springs, May 3 - 4, time to be determined.
Wolf packs; cattle death probes
In addition to an update on the timeline for review and implementation of the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, DeWalt on Nov. 17 also provided an update on the known pack of wolves in North Park as well as addressing an ongoing investigation into cattle deaths near Meeker.
• North Park pack update
CPW received reports on Oct. 14 that three black sub-adult female wolves had been legally harvested in Wyoming. CPW does not have a way to confirm that the wolves killed in Wyoming were part of the North Park pack. However, based on information that has been provided to us and proximity to Colorado, we believe it may have been part of the North Park pack. It is not uncommon for the North Park pack to travel into and out of Wyoming.
CPW will continue to monitor the North Park pack to see what their status is if and when they are next seen in the area. We will be doing our usual on-the-ground surveys and talking with anyone who might see the wolves and be on the lookout for any wolf sighting reports submitted to CPW by members of the public.
CPW biologists confirmed a minimum of two wolves in North Park on Oct. 28. Wolves were visually seen, though lighting and distance made it impossible to confirm coloration of the animals. In addition to visual confirmation, howling was heard. It was not possible for the biologist to confirm the number of howling wolves.
• Meeker investigation update
CPW is still investigating the deaths of livestock near Meeker.
CPW Northwest Region Manager Travis Black provided an update to the CPW Commission at its Nov. 18 meeting on a report of dead cattle that came to CPW from a producer in Meeker in early October.
Initial investigations revealed three to five of the initial report of 18 dead calves had injuries consistent with wolf depredation. The deaths are believed to have occurred over an approximately two-week timespan and over a geographic area spanning a few miles.
Staff efforts to locate wolves in the area have included flyovers, camera traps, howling surveys and searching for scat and tracks. Those efforts have not turned up any evidence of wolves in the area.
CPW has received results from hair and scat samples that were collected during the investigation. None of the samples collected have been determined to be from wolves.
Black said a veterinarian working with the rancher has suggested the deaths could be from clostridial myositis, also known as “blackleg.” Livestock-protection dogs could also have caused some of the depredations.
At the CPW Commission meeting, Wildlife Programs Manager at Colorado Department of Agriculture Wayne East said he would look into seeing if Colorado’s State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM, could assist with determining the cause of the cattle deaths in Meeker.
Information from CPW news releases.