The cold couldn’t stop Mrs. Claus’ Christmas cause this year. Around 1,200 people lined up for the fourth annual Mrs. Claus for a Cause, a two-day Christmas gift and food drive organized by Leah Cole of Montrose.

Day one of the event, open to the public, garnered approximately 300 people while the second day, reserved for special needs families, pulled in around 1,200 guests.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

