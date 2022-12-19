Buddy the elf (Jon Ingram) sits on Santa's (Cory Huston) and Mrs. Claus' (Leah Cole) lap during the Mrs. Claus for a Cause fourth annual event. Around 1200 people participated in the two day drive organized by Cole. Cole said the cause is now a 501c3 and hopes to host other holiday events next year. (Courtesy photo/Leah Cole, Mrs. Claus for a Cause)
Leah Cole, or Mrs. Claus, reunited with seven-year-old Eladio after four years. Eladio, last name unavailable, was the first boy to take a photo with Mrs. Claus when Cole began her annual event. (Courtesy photo/Leah Cole)
Children's classic animated heroes made an appearance over the weekend for Mrs. Claus for a Cause annual event. (Courtesy photo/Leah Cole)
The cold couldn’t stop Mrs. Claus’ Christmas cause this year. Around 1,200 people lined up for the fourth annual Mrs. Claus for a Cause, a two-day Christmas gift and food drive organized by Leah Cole of Montrose.
Day one of the event, open to the public, garnered approximately 300 people while the second day, reserved for special needs families, pulled in around 1,200 guests.
“It was awesome,” Cole said of the event on Monday. “We had a lot of really, really cool special needs kids yesterday.”
Cole recalled an emotional reunion with the first boy, Eladio, to take a photo with her as Mrs. Claus four years ago. Eladio is seven now.
“He came (Sunday)…and I was just sobbing,” Cole shared. “You know, I got to see him. He didn’t have a walker anymore and it was really cool. It was really good.”
Guests participated in cookie decorating, face painting and took photos with Mrs. Claus and Santa, as well as Buddy the elf and the Grinch. The Grinch passed out chocolate covered onions to the children.
“It was hilarious to watch them and chew because they were not ready for that,” Cole laughed.
Cole and her team donated the remaining 1,000 hotdogs and leftover supplies from the event to local food banks on Monday afternoon.
Next year is already on the books, according to the organizer. The Mrs. Claus for a Cause, now a 501c3, has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of Montrose and will host next year’s event at the club’s newest headquarters (provided the facility is completed by next December).
As a 501c3 nonprofit, Cole also has her eyes set on bigger holidays, such as a large-scale, free Easter egg hunt for the community or a pumpkin carving event in October. Safeway donated Cole all of their carving kits, she noted.
“Our goal is to really make the holidays really special for families, while it costs them nothing to do that.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
