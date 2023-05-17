In collaboration with the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Telluride Arts is seeking proposals from artists for a public art installation in the Mountain Village Center.

Up to $15,000 will be awarded to cover artist fees, materials, transportation, installation and de-installation of the work(s). Proposals for smaller projects are welcome.



