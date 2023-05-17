In collaboration with the Town of Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, Telluride Arts is seeking proposals from artists for a public art installation in the Mountain Village Center.
Up to $15,000 will be awarded to cover artist fees, materials, transportation, installation and de-installation of the work(s). Proposals for smaller projects are welcome.
Applications are open through 5 p.m. May 19. Applicants will be notified by June 1. Recipients are to install before June 30 on agreed dates, and the installation will end on June 30, 2024, with the potential to extend with all parties’ consent.
The project’s goal is to help brand the Town of Mountain Village as a business and entertainment destination while also enhancing Mountain Village’s public spaces by adding more vibrant works of art in high-visibility areas.
While installations in Heritage Plaza will be considered, the Town looks to diversify its public art offerings and desires to explore public art installations in outlying plazas and pedestrian entry points to the Village Center. These pieces of public art will enhance the visual character of the community, promote vitality and turn ordinary spaces into community landmarks.
Experience in public art is highly beneficial but not required. Artists must submit design proposals to be reviewed by the Mountain Village Public Arts Commission.
Selection criteria includes artistic merit and technical competence of the artwork, qualifications of the artist, soundness of condition and/or structure, originality and authenticity of the work of art, ease of installation and de-installation of work, and location and appropriateness of the proposed artwork.
Artwork must be appropriate for display in public spaces and viewing by a general audience, including families with young children and diverse backgrounds. Artwork may be for sale through Telluride Arts on terms and conditions by mutual agreement of all parties.
