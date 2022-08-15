Mudslides close Black Bear Pass, trap vehicles

Black Bear Pass was closed to vehicles and hikers as road crews work on critical repairs following weekend mudslides that trapped four vehicles.
On Saturday, Aug. 13, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue came to the Ingram Falls area of the high backcountry pass, where mudslides had stranded 15 people and eight vehicles.
Four of the vehicles were able to turn around and go back down Black Bear; the other four remain on Bridal Veil Road, with no estimated timeline for their recovery.
Heavy rains this monsoonal season had already saturated the ground and on Saturday, more rain came down, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said Monday, Aug. 15.
“It was a pretty nasty cloudburst there. We still can’t get it open. There’s about four vehicles trapped up there. The road might have to be repaired somewhat,” he said.
On Saturday, search and rescue members located the stranded motorists and walked them out of the area to safety. The SMCSO used its new helicopter to take a sergeant to the top of the pass, who was posted there to alert people coming up that they needed to turn around and head back down the Silverton side.
The road is closed until further notice because of damage that road and bridge crews are assessing — and the rain was pouring again over Black Bear on Monday morning.
“People need to really check the forecast carefully before they venture into that backcountry. Rocks are loose and a lot of rocks are coming down,” Masters said.
The closure applies to hikers as well as motorists — the road assessment and repairs can also dislodge rock, so for safety’s sake, no one should be on Black Bear Pass until further notice.
Caution is in order throughout the backcountry.
“Black Bear is the one that’s most at risk for additional mudslides. Imogene is bad, but not quite as bad as Black Bear,” Masters said.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Monday for the western ends of Montrose and San Miguel counties. Excessive runoff could flood arroyos, creeks and low-lying areas, the warning said, and heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms increased the flood risks.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
