Mudslides close Black Bear Pass, trap vehicles

Aerial shot shows water cascading over a portion of Black Bear Pass on Saturday, and vehicles. The pass was closed on Monday to both foot and vehicle traffic. (Courtesy photo/SMCSO)

Black Bear Pass was closed to vehicles and hikers as road crews work on critical repairs following weekend mudslides that trapped four vehicles.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue came to the Ingram Falls area of the high backcountry pass, where mudslides had stranded 15 people and eight vehicles.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

