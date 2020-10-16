PHOTOS- Montrose West Main Mural wrap up 20201007976.jpg

Heather Bischoff, the lead artist on the West Main Bridge mural, adds gold metallic paint finish onto the kayak Thursday. Bischoff plans to have the project completed this week. (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press)

The City of Montrose and mural artist Heather Bischoff will hold a "Go With the Flow" mural celebration Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. for the West Main Bridge mural.

Saturday's event will be a dedication ceremony of the mural to the Montrose community. The community is invited to be one of the first to see the city's newest piece of public art. Free coffee, courtesy of San Juan Mobile Coffee and other treats will be served.

The public event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The public is asked to wear face coverings.

