The City of Montrose and mural artist Heather Bischoff will hold a "Go With the Flow" mural celebration Saturday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. for the West Main Bridge mural.
Saturday's event will be a dedication ceremony of the mural to the Montrose community. The community is invited to be one of the first to see the city's newest piece of public art. Free coffee, courtesy of San Juan Mobile Coffee and other treats will be served.
The public event will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The public is asked to wear face coverings.
