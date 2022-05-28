Museum hosts teatime, Victorian style; announces upcoming events

Staff Report
Well-heeled guests gathered May 14 at the Museum of the Mountain West for a little old-fashioned flair: A Victorian tea, complete with period attire.
The event raised money for the museum’s facade and gift shop improvements.
With the financial assistance of the City of Montrose Façade Improvement Matching Grant Program awarded by the Development and Revitalization Team (DART), the museum will split the costs of construction.
Work was being done by Sukle Construction L.L.C.
The new facade, with a rustic appearance, will help the 10,000 square-foot main museum (housing 11 indoor displays) blend in with the look and feel the 28 historic buildings of the fictional town, Adobe Flats, on the 6-acre property, according to information from the museum’s Assistant Director Kate Burke.
“We also opted, while the facade was going up, to relocate our tool shop to a new building purchased for that purpose. This allowed us to enlarge our gift shop, making room for more antiques and gift items, and add a small gallery to display the work of local artists and artisans,” she said in an email.
The timeframe is compressed: the museum needs to complete the projects before the height of its summer season, so it had only a few months to come up with the matching funds required by DART.
To do that, as well as to generate community awareness, Burke suggested a Victorian tea.
“I served on the board of the Ouray County Ranch Museum (then in Colona), and we tried a tea,” she said. “It was an enormous success. Seemed like that might work well here, too.”
The tea sold out in just a few weeks and generated $4,000 from ticket sales, donations, local business support and an online silent auction.
Guests filled nine tables, one of which seated five women from the Ouray County Women’s Club, who helped with check-in, costume contest voting and serving.
Burke said the entire affair was a collaborative effort, with table hosts and guests coming from several different service organizations in Ouray, Montrose and Delta counties.
Business support for the silent auction and direct donations, came from Camelot Gardens, Cheryl Gardner Designs, Chow Down Pet Supplies, Gia Pirelli Studio, Green Valley Herbal, Heirlooms for Hospice Home Depot, Lighthouse Eatery, LaNoue Dubois Winery, Luxe Design Boutique, Magic Circle Players, Montrose Hardware, SheShe Boutique, Stone House Restaurant, Western Slope TinTypes, all of Montrose, as well as Colorado West Jeep Tours, Ouray, and Tara’s Boutique and Susan Humphrey Fine Arts, both of Delta.
Teas2Please, Denise Short, provided 4 different teas.
Heirlooms for Hospice donated the door prize and a gift basket for best table (Cheryl Gardner) and Best Costume (Joyce Loss).
Upcoming fundraisers include two large-scale summer events.
On July 15 and 16, the museum will host Farm & Ranch Heritage Days. Planned activities include a petting zoo, live music, line dancing, cowboy poetry, gunfights, demonstrations, kids’ games, face-painting and balloons and the Kids Farm & Ranch Art Show.
Docents will be stationed throughout the museum buildings and displays to answer questions and give living history demonstrations. Also: crafts, food, and drink vendors, an antiques market, tintypes, wagon rides, and cash bars with beer and wine,
The Susan Humphrey Western Art show, opening July 2, goes on all month in the new gallery space.
August 26 and 27, the museum hosts Tribute to Western Movies.
There will be live music, gunfights, movie reenactments with Magic Circle Players, kids’ games, face-painting and balloons. Docents will again be stationed throughout the museum buildings and displays to answer questions and give demonstrations.
Also: food and drink booths, cash bar, movie poster display, kids’ movie poster contest, tintypes and shopping.
The Cheri Isgreen Solo Art Show, opening Aug. 5 in the new gallery, continues all month.
MMW has also partnered with the Ute Museum and Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center for a summer program, Plein Air on the Old Spanish Trail. This is a joint fundraiser, proceeds split between all three living history museums.
A reception for artists is planned at MMW for Sept. 3. Renowned artist Virginia Backstock will judge the show. Work will be on display and for sale all month at the Ute Museum and the Museum of the Mountain West.
Compiled from information provided by Kate Burke