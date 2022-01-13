The Museum of the Mountain West, Inc. (MMW) has hired Kathryn R. Burke as assistant executive director.
Burke will work directly with founder and Executive Director Richard Fike. A priority project is a new addition to the museum’s main building, including an expanded gift shop that will support future revenue growth.
Burke has more than 20 years’ experience in Colorado nonprofits. She has served on numerous boards of directors, including the Ridgway Ranch History Museum, and is currently the vice president at Montrose Center for the Arts.
Coordinating with regional historical museums and organizations, Burke also presents programs on Colorado History at various locations in Montrose, Ouray, and Delta counties.
Her next presentation, on Colorado’s notorious red-light districts, is Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Senior Center, Montrose Pavilion. Part of a series of talks on history and travel that she does for the Montrose Recreation Center programs, this features MMW photos of mountain town memorabilia and Telluride’s Clipper bar, now reconstructed at the museum.
“I like to partner on these presentations with regional historical societies and museums,” she said. “This talk was requested numerous times. We expect a large audience, and the senior center has room to accommodate it and allow for distance seating. The timing is perfect, since I had already planned to feature MMW, and now I’m working there! We hope to present it again at the museum this summer.”
As owner and publisher at San Juan Publishing, Inc., Burke published magazines for Ouray, Silverton, the Durango & Silverton Railroad, Royal Gorge Railroad, regional Indian Trading Posts, and special events. Her flagship publication, the San Juan Silver Stage (begun in Ouray, and eventually with offices at various locations around the region), retired as of Dec. 31 after 25 years; it explored the Four Corner region’s people and places, present and past. Burke also has extensive experience in web design and social media marketing and was one of the first publishers in the area to produce an online version of her print publications. Through all of her endeavors, Burke has consistently promoted and supported Colorado’s cultural and creative communities.
Burke’s appointment is possible, in part, by a 2021 Colorado Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan grant funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan and the NEH Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan initiative. The grant award will facilitate MMW’s continued contributions to the humanities in the state of Colorado.
“We are incredibly lucky to have Kate working with us,” Fike said.
“Her considerable experience in the humanities made her the ideal candidate to increase the visibility and growth of MMW. The board met with her several times to discuss new ideas and programs to promote the museum. We are excited to be working with her.”