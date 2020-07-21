Museum of the Mountain West wins relief grant

Richard Fike indicates a stack of face masks on the counter behind a rope barrier and the guest register at Museum of the Mountain West on Tuesday.

 (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The Museum of the Mountain West was among several successful applicants for CH CARES Humanities Relief grants.

The Montrose museum received $4,690 from the Colorado Humanities and National Endowmewnt for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act economic stabilization plan.

Museum of the Mountain West competed with more than 200 other organizations for the grant funding and was among about 60 to win funding.

