The Grand Mesa Summit Challenge sled dog race returns this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29.

This two-day event put on by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club is the highest sled dog race in North America. There are dog sledding and skijoring categories racing distances of 2, 4.2, 6.2 and 8.2 miles. The larger and more experienced teams race the longer distances.



