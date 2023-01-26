The Grand Mesa Summit Challenge sled dog race returns this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29.
This two-day event put on by the Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club is the highest sled dog race in North America. There are dog sledding and skijoring categories racing distances of 2, 4.2, 6.2 and 8.2 miles. The larger and more experienced teams race the longer distances.
Spectators and volunteers are welcome.
Come to the Mesa Top Trail Head parking lot, three-quarters of a mile west of the County Line Trailhead and 1.5 miles southeast of the Skyway Trailhead (two entrances; use the western end).
Check -in is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with a mandatory drivers’ meeting at 8:15 a.m. The eight-dog class starts at 9 a.m.
Another mandatory drivers’ meeting is at 8 a.m. Sunday. The eight-dog class starts at 8:45.
Awards will be presented after the last race finishes at around 2 p.m. Volunteers who can stay to help remove fencing and gates are appreciated.
Order and distance subject to trail conditions and safety:
Competitors race these distances on both Saturday and Sunday and combine their times for overall placing. The start order on the first day is random and the start order the second day is in the order of finishers the previous day, with the fastest time (first place) starting first and progressing through in decreasing order of speed.
Eight-dog sled: 8.2 miles
Six-dog sled: 6.2 miles
Two-dog skijor: 6.2 miles
Four-dog sled: 4.2 miles
One-dog skijor: 4.2 miles
Three-dog junior: 4.2 miles
Four-dog rec sled class: 4.2 miles
Three -dog junior sled class: 4.2 miles. Helmet required.
Two-dog sled: 2 miles
Two-dog sled rec: 2 miles
One or two-dog skijor rec: 2 miles
One or two-dog sled youth: 2 miles. Helmet required.
Awards: Medals and ribbons for all classes: First, second and third place.
