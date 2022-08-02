Grace Community Church announces the second-annual Music By The River, taking place Aug. 7 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park.
Music By The River is an outdoor concert featuring live performances, food trucks and family friendly games.
Grace Community Church will close its doors Aug. 6 and 7 for the fourth-annual Serve the City event. Instead of gathering at church, members will be working at more than 60 service projects in the Montrose area, including graffiti clean-up, maintenance at House of Promise, and playground maintenance at local schools. The church expects to invest well over 2,500 volunteer hours around our community during the event.
Serve the City will end with the Music by the River celebration — a free musical festival for the entire family at the Montrose Amphitheater from noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 7.
“We are thrilled to bring the community together to celebrate and honor what God is doing in our lives and in this community,” said Karl Leuthauser, Grace Community Church senior pastor.
This year, the concert will feature Grace Montrose Collective, Crazy Like A Fox, Donny Morales and Disco Fuego. There is no charge for admission, so bring lawn chairs, furry friends, blankets, friends and neighbors for a free afternoon of music, games and relaxation.
On top of great music and games, the event will also have food trucks onsite, so attendees and encourage to come hungry.
“Attendees should be ready for high energy performances that will get you on your feet," Grace's Worship Pastor Eric Durante said.
