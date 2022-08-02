Purchase Access

Grace Community Church announces the second-annual Music By The River, taking place Aug. 7 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park.

Music By The River is an outdoor concert featuring live performances, food trucks and family friendly games.



