NAMI Western Slope gets help in helping others

NAMI Western Slope — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — recently saw some support in the form of a donation from Black Canyon Classics Car Club, which awarded NAMI $4,000 in proceeds from a recent car show.
The money will help NAMI present a suicide awareness event at the Montrose Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, on Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The car club will participate in this event, as well the Western Colorado Pin-Up Club and Dave’s Fault band. Shepherd’s Hand will be furnishing barbecue.
The free event is open to everyone and designed to foster appreciation for life, no matter its challenges.
NAMI provides support to those struggling with mental health issues, focusing on education for those who suffer, as well as their family and friends.
The local group is actively seeking to grow its volunteers from the four people currently on board, so it can increase its presence in the Montrose, Delta and Gunnison area. NAMI meets the third Wednesday of each month at PIC Place, 87 Merchant Drive, Montrose.
